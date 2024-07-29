Bangladeshi musicians excel on international stages

The monsoon season usually marks a lull in concert activities, however, musicians and bands from the country are keeping busy with performances overseas. Many music artistes are taking the stage in various countries around the globe, including Europe and the United States.

Concerts abroad have surged since the Covid pandemic, with a notable increase in international travel this year. Last June, James started a two-month long tour in Canada. He performed in various cities across the country, including shows on July 27 in Moncton and July 28 in Montreal. James will be returning home at the end of the month. Prior to this Canadian tour, the Nagar Baul star performed in London last May.

Photo: Collected

The band Chirkutt has been performing internationally for several years. This time, they traveled to Canada, departing at the end of June. Their Canadian tour kicked off in Birchmount on July 1, with performances in Ottawa, Calgary, and several other cities.

Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, Shironamhin is making their debut in Australia, having already performed in Sydney and Melbourne. They plan to head to Canada next. In addition to their live shows, "Shironamhin" is also working on a new album. Recently, they released a new track titled "Shuvo Jonmodin," which is the third single from their album "Batighor."

Photo: Collected

Currently, musician Asif Akbar is on a tour across Europe. On July 24, he entertained expatriate Bengalis in Lisbon, Portugal, following a performance in Barcelona, Spain, on July 13.

Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, Shafin Ahmed travelled to the United States to perform in four states, starting his tour on July 9. His second concert was planned for Virginia on July 20. Unfortunately, he fell ill just before the event and sadly passed away in a Virginia hospital last Thursday morning, according to Bangladesh time.

Photo: Collected

Recently, Mila, Protic Hasan, and DJ Rahat performed at the Ananda Mela in Los Angeles, USA, on July 20 and 21. Meanwhile, Joler Gaan and Nemesis made their debut in Australia earlier this month. Joler Gaan's tour included stops in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, while Nemesis performed in Melbourne, Tasmania, and Sydney. Additionally, Artcell recently toured Canada, and Tahsan returned home after performing in Australia.

Photo: Collected

Photo: Collected

Coming up, Maqsood O' dHAKA is set to visit Canada for the first time in eight years at the beginning of next month. Their tour will begin with a concert in Toronto on August 4, followed by shows in various other cities, including Ottawa and Calgary.

Souls is set to tour England in August, followed by performances in Ireland and Scotland. This international tour is part of the band's ongoing celebration of their 50th anniversary, marking a year of regular international performances.

Photo: Collected

Similarly, Band Warfaze is gearing up for a series of concerts abroad in honour of their 40th anniversary. They plan to perform in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, and India.