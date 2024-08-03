Not a concert: Musicians unite to amplify students’ voices

In support of the ongoing quota reform movement, artistes and performers from our diverse industries have been taking to the streets in various locations. However, today musicians in particular, are gearing up to make a significant impact in the music scene, inspired by the lyrics of Bob Marley's renowned song, "Get Up, Stand Up".

The protest gathering scheduled for late afternoon today is poised to be the largest assembly of people in the ongoing movement. As per the official announcements made by Bangladeshi bands through their respective Facebook pages, today members from seven of the most popular bands in the country will gather at Rabindra Shorobor in the capital.

Photo: Collected

Additionally, the announcements emphasised that the majority of the music industry comprising singers, composers, lyricists, and instrumentalists will band together in reaction to the recent upheaval caused by the quota reform protests, which have resulted in mass arrests and indiscriminate killings.

Then again, where there are musicians, there is music! Many have speculated that there would be a grand rock concert at Rabindra Shorobor today. Some even thought it might be a protest song. However, none of these assumptions are true.

Yesterday, composer-lyricist Prince Mahmud shared on his Facebook, "There will be no concert tomorrow (August 3). Now is not the time for concerts! We will only peacefully stand in solidarity with the students."

Bands and musicians such as Artcell, Shironamhin, Joler Gaan, Warfaze, Miles, Chirkutt, Ashes, Maqsood O' Dhaka (Maqsoodul Haque), Manam Ahmed, Partha Barua, Bappa Mazumder, Prince Mahmud, Jon Kabir, Nancy, Elita Karim, Armeen Musa, Probar Ripon, Joy Shahriar, A K Rahul, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, Black, Kureghor, Mechanics, Cryptic Fate, Powersurge, AvoidRafa, Indalo, Odd Signature, and Arbovirus, among others, have voiced their support for the ongoing student protests against the nationwide violence stemming from the quota reform movement.

The posters the musicians circulated throughout social media declared that "On Saturday, August 3, at 3pm, we musicians will gather at Rabindra Shorobor (Dhanmondi 8/A) to stand in solidarity with the students. We artistes will show our support through songs, using our music to amplify their voices. Those outside Dhaka will demonstrate their solidarity by gathering at suitable locations in their respective districts."

Upon discovering this message, it became clear that music naturally emerges, as a form of amplification of voices, in any movement. In gatherings, songs of revolution often arise. Given that this event involves musicians, it's likely that music will be a part of it. However, it will not be presented in the form of a formal concert.

Starting July 1, students began taking to the streets to demand quota reform. Tragically, unofficial reports indicate that over two hundred people have lost their lives in the last two to three weeks, as violence escalated to subdue what began as peaceful protests.