‘The Capital’ concert to bring top 10 bands to one stage

Winter tends to mark the arrival of the concert season, with November and December bringing a host of live music events both in Dhaka and beyond. This year is no different, as a concert titled "The Capital" is set to light up the stage on November 15, showcasing performances by 10 bands from around the country.

The event will be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center on 300 Feet Road in Dhaka.

Organised by Melody & Mind Communication, the concert was officially announced to the local media by the organisers themselves.

Eight of the nation's leading bands have been revealed, while the identities of two more are likely to remain a surprise for the audience. If everything proceeds as planned, attendees are in for what the organisers are claiming will be the biggest music event of the year.

The bands confirmed to take the stage include Feedback, Ashes, Shironamhin, Arbovirus, Kaaktaal, Aftermath, Highway and Warfaze, among others.

"The Capital", scheduled for November 15, will begin at 3pm, with gates opening for attendees at 12pm. Tickets are available in two tiers: general admission priced at Tk 999 and VIP admission at Tk 1999.