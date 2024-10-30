Firoze Jong to perform at ‘Dhaka Vibes’ concert

Music
Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:11 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:16 PM

Photo: Collected

The dynamic band Firoze Jong, known for its popularity among young audiences, is set to perform at the "Dhaka Vibes" concert. 

Scheduled for the afternoon of November 8, the performance will take place at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy in Dhaka.

Joining Firoze Jong on stage will be an exciting lineup of bands, including Kaaktaal, Carnival, Level Five, Shubhro, and Zero Friction.

Firoze Jong recently launched their latest track, "Half Glass Carew," about three weeks ago, earning widespread admiration from fans and fellow musicians in the industry.

Throughout its five-year journey, the band has captured the hearts of listeners with hits like "Beatles," "Ong Bong Chhong," and "Ghengor".

Related topic:
Firoze JongDhaka Vibes“Dhaka Vibes” concertBangladesh Shishu AcademyKaaktaalcarnivalShubhroLevel FiveZero FrictionHalf Glass CarewBeatlesOng Bong ChhongGhengor
