Joy Bangla concert kicks off in ‘band land’

The journey of band music in Bangladesh is witnessing a resurgence, with many recognising that it all began in Chittagong. Not only that but numerous successful bands and music icons have emerged from this coastal city, surrounded by the sea and hills. It's within this Chattogram's landscape that this year's much-anticipated "Joy Bangla Concert", one of the country's biggest concerts is taking place.

Centre for Research and Information (CRI), a research organisation affiliated with the Awami League, organises this concert every year, paying homage to the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. While the event has always been held at Dhaka's Army Stadium, this time it's being hosted at the M A Aziz Stadium in Chattogram for the first time.

The concert features performances by nine bands: Cryptic Fate, Artcell, Chirkutt, Lalon, Nemesis, Meghdol, Avoid Rafa, Carnival, and Teerondaz. Gates have opened at 12:00pm, with performances starting at 2:00pm.

Organisers have announced special arrangements for women attendees this year. One gate will be exclusively reserved for women, and separate areas have been designated to ensure their comfort and safety during the concert.

Like previous years, organisers have provided guidelines and regulations for attendees. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, with affordable options available inside the stadium. Smoking is strictly prohibited, and attendees are not allowed to bring any cameras apart from their mobile phones.

Notably, the "Joy Bangla Concert" has been held since 2015, although it was not organised in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.