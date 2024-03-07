BTV to commemorate today with special events

March 7 holds a significant place in the records of Bangladesh's history, marking the day when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his iconic speech at the Racecourse ground in 1971 – to ignite the flames of the liberation movement. Recognising the historical importance of this date, BTV has organised special events to honour the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

One of the key highlights of the event is the screening of the biographical film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", directed by renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal. The film, featuring acclaimed actor Arifin Shuvoo in the role of Bangabandhu, will be broadcast on BTV today (March 7), allowing viewers to dive into the life and journey of the visionary leader.

In addition to the film screening, the event encompasses various segments paying homage to Bangabandhu's enduring legacy. These include the broadcast of his historic speech, panel discussions featuring eminent personalities from home and abroad, recitations of his poetry, and cultural performances celebrating his ideals and contributions to the nation.

Of particular note is the "Torjoni" segment, which will showcase the talents of young artistes through captivating performances encompassing dance, song, and poetry recitations. Directed by Anik Bose and Reshmi Abedin, with musical direction by Azad Mintu and recitation direction by Bir Barkat and Tamanna Tithi, this segment aims to resonate with the spirit and vision of Bangabandhu.

The event, meticulously organised to uphold the values and principles espoused by Bangabandhu, underscores the importance of preserving and commemorating his profound legacy. With Sadikul Islam appointed as the programme's facilitator, BTV aims to ensure a seamless and memorable tribute to the towering figure in Bangladesh's history.