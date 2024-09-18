News Bytes
BTV to air ‘Ferari Shukh’
A new drama series titled "Ferari Shukh" has begun airing on Bangladesh Television (BTV) starting September 17. Written and directed by Fazlul Haque Akash and produced by Yasmin Akhtar, the show will be broadcast every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 9:30pm.

The cast features Golam Farida Chhonda, S A Haque Alik, Mahmudul Haque Mithu, Joyraj, Mihi, Masum, Sanchita Dutta, Sharmin, Nirab, Sayem Samad, and Mohammad Rafiq, among others.

The storyline explores the fundamental question of what truly matters in life: time, money, or family. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that in the pursuit of both legal and illegal means to make a living, individuals often end up neglecting their families. 

As life moves on, people come to realise that their families are no longer close when they are most needed. The drama also highlights how happiness can endure despite financial difficulties, yet even with wealth and success, happiness may sometimes remain elusive.

