‘Notun Kuri’ returns to foster emerging talents: Mahfuj Alam

The government's primary objective behind reviving the iconic "Notun Kuri" programme on Bangladesh Television is to inspire the new generation to practice art, literature, and culture, while creating opportunities for them to represent themselves at the national level, said Information and Broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the "Notun Kuri 2025" talent search competition on Sunday, he recalled that the programme was first launched during the tenure of then President Ziaur Rahman in 1976. "Later, the Sheikh Hasina government shut it down for political reasons. Rising above political considerations, the present government is creating opportunities for children, adolescents, and youths to develop their talents. Through this initiative, a new generation of artistes, singers, and cultural activists will emerge, who will play an important role in nation-building," he said.

After nearly two decades, the competition is set to return to BTV. "Those of us who participated in the July mass uprising shared the aspiration of building a new Bangladesh. Our pledge was to re-establish Bangladesh for the new generation, to give it a fresh beginning," Mahfuj Alam added.

He noted that the structure of the show remains largely unchanged, with competitions to be held in singing, dancing, speech, presentation, and storytelling. The original theme song will be preserved as part of tradition, while a new theme song will be introduced every year.

The adviser stressed that talents would be selected from the grassroots through a merit-based and transparent process. "The government has no intention of promoting or sidelining anyone. Only those who are truly talented and capable of representing the nation will be brought forward," he said, adding that special measures have been taken to ensure impartial judging.

Referring to the ongoing Film City project, he said a proposal has been made to establish a full-fledged facility on 104 acres of land. He also expressed hope that the final round of "Notun Kuri 2025" would be held within the next three months, by late October or November.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Bangladesh Television's director general Md. Mahbubul Alam, with Information and Broadcasting secretary Mahbuba Farzana attending as the special guest. Senior officials of the ministry and BTV were also present.

As part of the launch, the adviser joined children in singing the "Notun Kuri" song before formally inaugurating the competition by releasing pigeons and balloons and cutting a cake. Online registration for participants was also opened on the same day.

First aired in 1976, "Notun Kuri" became widely popular as a platform for nurturing the talents of children and adolescents, while giving them opportunities to perform at the national level. After a long break, the programme is set to return in 2025.