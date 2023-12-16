Victory Day specials across TV channels today

Today on Victory Day, marking the country's 53rd year of independence, both state-owned and private television channels will air special programmes underscoring the importance of the Liberation War and the subsequent independence of the country.

Not only tele-fiction but television channels have a variety of arrangments, such as films, discussions, poetry and musical programs in store for viewers.

BTV

A special drama titled "Tahar Shondhane," written and directed by Akram Khan, is scheduled to be broadcast on Bangladesh Television in celebration of Victory Day. The tele-fiction will air today (Saturday) on BTV at 9:00 pm.

The cast includes Tropa Majumdar, Tanoy Biswas, Arman Parvez Murad, Sheikh Swapna, Akram Khan, Adrita, and many others.

Its plot revolves around the search for Farhad, a freedom fighter who is settled abroad. Every year, he returns to Bangladesh to find his lost love, whom he got separated with during the Liberation War. Meanwhile, Rakib, an emerging filmmaker, along with his friend Shyamonti, becomes a part of Farhad's pursuit. The plot is all about if they reunite and how.

Additionally, BTV will broadcast special musical performances including poetry reading sessions, memorial ceremonies, and interviews at the Bangladesh Betar (Radio centre) with a musical event, along with the airing of the Bengali film "Tungiparar Mia Bhai", a national tribute directly from the Bangabhaban, special dance performances, a children's programme, and a discussion forum.

Duronto TV

A special programme titled "Juddho Joy er Kotha" based on the history and significance of one of the most important battles of the Liberation War "Operation Jackpot", will be aired at 9 pm on Saturday (today).

Enamul Haque, a freedom fighter naval commando who participated in several operations of the war, including Operation Jackpot, will recount the history to children in the programme directed by Shahadat Setu and AK Kamal.

Apart from this, Liberation War-based films "Meghnar 71", "Amar Bondhu Rashed", and "Manush" will be aired at 10 am, 3 pm and 10 pm respectively.

Channel i

Writer and film producer Faridur Reza Sagar is to bring a new episode of his 20-year-long series "Bari". Each episode of the Liberation War-based tele-fiction airs on Victory Day every year, and the 20th episode, titled "Smart Bari" will be aired at 7:40 pm today. Eminent artistes Abul Hayat, Moushumi Hamid, and Rawnak Hasan, amongst others, will be featured in the series.

Additionally, Channel i is organising a daylong fair "Healthcare-Channel i Bijoy Mela 2023" on the channel's premises in the Tejgaon area. The seventh Victory Day festival will feature music, short drama, poetry recitation, drawing, and commemorative meetings.

Also, Nasiruddin Yousuff's award-winning film "Guerrilla" will be aired at 2:30 pm today.

Deepto TV

Eminent director Tanvir Mokammel's directorial "Chitra Nodir Pare" will be aired at 9 pm on the channel. The cast of the film includes Momtazuddin Ahmed, Afsana Mimi, Tauquir Ahmed, and Rawshan Zamil, amongst others.

A talk show titled "Bijoy er 52" featuring lawyer and human rights activist Sultana Kamal and Liberation War veteran Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir will be aired at 11:30 pm.

Furthermore, the special programme "Amar Bangla" by the pioneering cultural organisation Chhayanaut will be broadcast live from the Dhaka University Central Playground at 3:45 pm.

NTV

Along with other programmes, a Liberation War-based tele-fiction, "Krishnapokkher Raat Chhilo" is going to be aired at 9:30 pm. A poetry recitation programme, titled "Kobitay Muktijuddha", will be aired at 6 am which will feature eminent poets Nirmalendu Goon, Rubi Rahman, Kamal Chowdhury, and Rabiul Hussain, amongst others.

Maasranga Television

A tele-film titled "Prem 71", based on a wartime love story, will be aired at 8 pm. Tasnia Farin and Zovan, amongst others, are featured in the fiction.