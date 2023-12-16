TV & Film
Arifin Shuvoo’s patriotic post on Victory Day

Photo: Taken from Arifin Shuvoo's Facebook page

Arifin Shuvoo, who portrayed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the "Mujib" biopic, is frequent when it comes to expressing his deep affection for the country.

On the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day, Arifin Shuvoo shared a series of photos proudly showcasing the Bangladeshi flag. He was also seen wearing a green t-shirt featuring the map of Bangladesh.

The actor accompanied the pictures with the caption, "We savor freedom thanks to the sacrifices made by three million martyrs. The red and green flag beautifully symbolises our country's independent presence on the world map. Happy 53rd Victory Day, Bangladesh," read the post.

This year has been remarkably wonderful for the actor, with his film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" receiving a warm reception in both Bangladesh and India. 

Additionally, he confirmed his involvement in Mithu Khan's upcoming project, "Neelchakra", and has signed on for another web-series titled "Lahu", co-starring Kolkata actress Sohini Sarkar.

 

Arifin Shuvoo
