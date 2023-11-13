Chorki’s Kolkata journey begins with ‘Lahu’ starring Arifin Shuvoo, Sohini Sarkar

One of Bangladesh's leading OTT platforms, Chorki began its journey in Kolkata in October. Now, they have announced their very first project in Kolkata, titled "Lahu". The web-series will be directed by Indian filmmaker Rahool Mukherjee, starring Bangladeshi heartthrob Arifin Shuvoo and Kolkata's OTT 'queen', Sohini Sarkar. The shooting for the project will begin in Dhaka by the end of this month.

Sohini is excited for this series. She has taken a good chunk of time in preparing for the role. "I am really hopeful for the project," she said. "It is great that Chorki has extended their business in Kolkata, and our space for working in web platform has widened."

This year has been a great one for Arifin Shuvoo, with the release of "Mujib: The Making of a Nation". Chorki original web film "Unish 20" was also successful this February. "It is an exciting news for all of us, especially for the audience of both sides of the border," shared the actor.

The director, who previously directed films like "Kishmish" and "Dilkhush" shared that the plot of his series is located on a hilly area. "A special team arrives there to integrate an active community. The story is about what happens next."

The web-series also features Rajnandini Paul, Soumya Mukherjee, Shyamal Chakraborty and Anujoy Chattopadhyay.