TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 2, 2024 04:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 08:20 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Rajuk grants 10 kathas of land to Arifin Shuvoo

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 2, 2024 04:07 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 08:20 PM
Rajuk grants 10 kathas land to Arifin Shuvoo
Photo: Collected

Renowned actor Arifin Shuvoo has recently been granted a significant parcel of land measuring 10 kathas by Rajuk (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha).

The allocation comes as part of Rajuk's Purbachal New Town Project, and confirmation was received during Rajuk's 18th board meeting held on November 27. A senior official from Rajuk confirmed the news to The Daily Star. While, Anisur Rahman Mia, Rajuk's Chairman, stated to the media, "Following the government's directive and in accordance with the allocated quota, discussions were held during Rajuk's board meeting. The board's decision on the allocation was indicative and duly approved."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Reports about this land allocation first emerged at the onset of the year through multiple media platforms. Rajuk sources confirmed that during the 18th board meeting in 2023, a resolution was passed to assign a plot spanning 10 kathas to actor Arifin Shuvoo. Subsequently, official correspondence was sent to Arifin Shuvoo's current residence in the Bashundhara Residential Area, entrusting him with the responsibilities for the Purbachal New Town Project.

However, Arifin Shuvoo has refrained from providing an immediate comment on the matter. He expressed unawareness regarding the issue and conveyed that he would address it once adequately informed.

‘Nostalgia Dhanmondi’ journeys through Dhanmondi’s timeless alleys
Read more

‘Nostalgia Dhanmondi’ journeys through Dhanmondi’s timeless alleys

Meanwhile, Rajuk has confirmed the formal transfer of responsibilities for the Purbachal New Town Project to Arifin Shuvoo on December 31 through an official letter dispatched to his residence in the Bashundhara Residential Area.

Simultaneously, film producer Liton Hayder has also received a similar land allocation of 3 kathas in relation to his involvement in the production of the film "Chironjeeb Mujib", released on December 31, 2021.

 

Related topic:
Arifin ShuvooRajukRajuk grants land to Arifin Shuvoo
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Naseeruddin Shah compliments Shuvoo at special 'Mujib' screening

'Mujib' premieres in 503 Indian halls

'Mujib' premieres in 503 Indian halls

Banani fire survivor Ripon

Planning goes haywire

CAAB cannot just randomly fill up a water body

Building Approval Thru' Forged Signatures: Architects question Rajuk's silence

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ

মাঝনদীতে নোঙ্গর করে আছে ৪ ফেরি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রাজধানীর যেসব এলাকায় বুধবার ৫ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification