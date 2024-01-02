Rajuk grants 10 kathas of land to Arifin Shuvoo

Renowned actor Arifin Shuvoo has recently been granted a significant parcel of land measuring 10 kathas by Rajuk (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha).

The allocation comes as part of Rajuk's Purbachal New Town Project, and confirmation was received during Rajuk's 18th board meeting held on November 27. A senior official from Rajuk confirmed the news to The Daily Star. While, Anisur Rahman Mia, Rajuk's Chairman, stated to the media, "Following the government's directive and in accordance with the allocated quota, discussions were held during Rajuk's board meeting. The board's decision on the allocation was indicative and duly approved."

Reports about this land allocation first emerged at the onset of the year through multiple media platforms. Rajuk sources confirmed that during the 18th board meeting in 2023, a resolution was passed to assign a plot spanning 10 kathas to actor Arifin Shuvoo. Subsequently, official correspondence was sent to Arifin Shuvoo's current residence in the Bashundhara Residential Area, entrusting him with the responsibilities for the Purbachal New Town Project.

However, Arifin Shuvoo has refrained from providing an immediate comment on the matter. He expressed unawareness regarding the issue and conveyed that he would address it once adequately informed.

Meanwhile, Rajuk has confirmed the formal transfer of responsibilities for the Purbachal New Town Project to Arifin Shuvoo on December 31 through an official letter dispatched to his residence in the Bashundhara Residential Area.

Simultaneously, film producer Liton Hayder has also received a similar land allocation of 3 kathas in relation to his involvement in the production of the film "Chironjeeb Mujib", released on December 31, 2021.