Shah Alam Shazu
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:05 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:05 AM

Shah Alam Shazu
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:05 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:05 AM
My dreams revolve around cinema: Mondera
Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Mondera Chakroborty captivated audiences with her debut as the titular character in "Kajol Rekha", earning immense love and appreciation both at home and abroad. Directed by Gias Uddin Selim, the film has left a lasting impact on her career, with many now affectionately calling her 'Kajol Rekha'. Following the success of her first film, Mondera has finalised two new projects and is eagerly awaiting the start of shooting once the situation improves.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Mondera shared, "I have signed two new films. The shooting has been delayed due to the current political situation, but I hope it starts soon. One of the films is a Bangladeshi production, and the other is a Bengali film from Kolkata."

Reflecting on her experience with "Kajol Rekha", Mondera expressed her gratitude, saying, "The love I've received from 'Kajol Rekha' has been overwhelming. People have even started calling me by the character's name. It's a huge achievement for me in my career."

When asked about her aspirations, the emerging Dhallywood star firmly stated, "I only want to act in films. I dream of making films that leave a lasting impression on the audience. I want to work on projects that will remain etched in their minds."

Currently, Mondera is in the United States for a series of cultural shows and plans to stay for a while longer. "I will be performing in one show this month and two more next month. I've been dancing since childhood, and it's deeply ingrained in me. I'm preparing for a few dance performances here," she said, emphasising her lifelong passion for dance.

How is she spending her time in the US? "I've been travelling a lot. So far, I've visited six or seven states, and I plan to see more. I'm having so much fun exploring new places; it's been an eye-opening experience," Mondera revealed. With excitement, she added, "I'm also trying out different traditional foods, which I really enjoy."

The actress has also reconnected with her dance partner, Rasel Ahmed, who now resides in the US. She shared, "We made a dance video together in a park in New York, which I posted on Facebook. It received a lot of positive feedback. I can never stay away from dancing—it's something that pulls me in."

Despite being away from home, Mondera has not distanced herself from films. "Even here, I've been watching a lot of movies. I've seen films from different countries and in various languages. Watching movies has become a habit," she mentioned.

In addition to her upcoming projects, Mondera is also eagerly awaiting the release of her next film, Mithu Khan's directorial "Neelchakra", where she stars opposite Arifin Shuvoo. "There are a lot of surprises in 'Neelchakra'. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats," she said, hinting at the excitement the film will bring. She further added, "I loved working with Arifin Shuvoo, and the director handled the project with great care. My role allowed me to explore a range of emotions. It's going to be a good film."

Mondera ended the conversation with a heartfelt statement, "My dreams revolve around cinema. I want to act in as many films as I can. I hope to create more films like 'Kajol Rekha' that people will remember for a lifetime."

Mondera wins Dhallywood Best Actress Award for ‘Kajol Rekha’

push notification