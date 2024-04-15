Audiences prefer calling me Kajol Rekha now: Mondera Chakroborty on her debut film

In the bustling world of Bangladeshi cinema, a new star has risen, and her name is Mondera Chakroborty. With her debut film "Kajol Rekha", Mondera has not only captured the hearts of audiences but also embarked on a journey that has turned her dreams into reality.

"Kajol Rekha," directed by "Monpura" famed filmmaker Gias Uddin Selim, has become a sensation since its release, drawing crowds and accolades alike. Inspired by the timeless ballad "Maimansingha Geetika", the film weaves a tale of enduring love between a prince and Kajol Rekha, amidst myriad obstacles.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Mondera Chakroborty shared her exhilarating experiences and reflections on her journey with "Kajol Rekha".

Photo: Taken from Mondera's social handle

How's life been since the release of 'Kajol Rekha'?

It's been a fantastic time. Many beautiful moments have passed, the most beautiful moments of my career actually. Being present in my own premiere on the big screen has made it extraordinary. People around are praising it. Fans are praising it. Even my family is giving me appreciative nods. With everything coming together, new feelings are arising within me. With this positivity, I want to move forward.

How many theatres have you visited?

I went to several theatres on Eid. At first, I went to Star Cineplex and my heart was content as every show was houseful there. Then I went to another theatre and found it houseful too. As of my knowledge so far, "Kajol Rekha" is running houseful in all the theatres in the capital. My heart is filled with immense joy.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

How was the experience of watching your first film on the big screen?

I watched it with my entire family at Star Cineplex. Everyone was very happy. I too am immensely happy seeing myself on the big screen. My dream has been fulfilled through "Kajol Rekha". Feels like I was living in a dream throughout the time. I'm very happy watching the movie with the audience.

How did you spend Pahela Baishakh?

To tell the truth, this year's Bengali New Year was really special for me. My first-ever film was released during both the Eid and Pahela Baishakh festivities, which made it even more joyous. I went to Star Cineplex at Shimanto Shambhar yesterday and found that each show was houseful.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Any memorable moments with the audience?

Of course! The audience praised my performance and expressed their admiration for "Kajol Rekha". It was a touching moment for me. They even interacted with me and some fans affectionately addressed me by my character's name, Kajol Rekha, instead of Mondera and it's a huge achievement for me. All the artistes featured in the film received love and praise from the audience.

What have you gained from your first film?

The outpouring of affection from the audience is truly heartwarming. Portraying the character of Kajol Rekha holds profound significance for me. I am deeply thankful to director Gias Uddin Selim for entrusting me with this role. To be recognised as Kajol Rekha by everyone now is incredibly fulfilling. It's truly humbling to receive such overwhelming recognition for my debut film.

The film "Kajol Rekha" features Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Mondera Chakroborty, Sadia Ayman, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and Khairul Basar in pivotal roles.