‘Kajol Rekha’ trailer: Will Kajol unveil her true identity?

Gias Uddin Selim's highly anticipated film, "Kajol Rekha", released its trailer yesterday. Inspired by the timeless ballad "Maimansingha Gitika", the story depicts the enduring love between a prince and Kajol Rekha, navigating through numerous obstacles while their hearts remain intertwined eternally.

Throughout the trailer, the cinematography demands attention. We are introduced to a young Kajol, portrayed by Sadia Ayman, who tries to live her life to the fullest. Soon her life gets entangled as her father gambles her off to an unwanted suitor.

Despite rescuing the prince from danger, she must hide her true identity as Kajol Rekha and assume the role of Konkon Dasi. Mistakenly believing that the actual Konkon Dasi (Mithila) saved him, the prince marries her, while Kajol Rekha faces hardship in silence. Years later, the prince realises his mistake and seeks out the real saviour. Will Kajol Rekha unveil her true self, or will she continue to bear the burden of secrecy and adversity?

The film features Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Mondera Chakroborty, Sadia Ayman, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and Khairul Basar in pivotal roles. "Kajol Rekha", is slated to be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.