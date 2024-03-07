All my dreams came true with ‘Kajol Rekha’: Mondera Chakroborty

Emerging artiste Mondera Chakroborty is all set for her silver screen debut with Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha ''. The actress will be playing the titular character in the much-anticipated film which is scheduled to be released during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The actress gained popularity after becoming the second runner-up at "Channel i Shera Nachiye 2012", and made a name for herself as a model as well.

In a candid conversation with The Daily Star, Mondera talked about her upcoming film "Kajol Rekha", her journey, and aspirations regarding becoming a regular actor in showbiz.

Your debut film, "Kajol Rekha" is soon to hit the theatres. How are you feeling?

I am feeling over the moon with the film finally releasing this Eid-ul-Fitr. The release of the film has been delayed before but this time we are certain that we will be able to show it to the audiences. I have played the central character in this film and that is why I am equally nervous and joyous to find out the reaction and reception of it.

In your view, what do you think the audience turnout would be?

Actually, I am pretty optimistic and I think the audience turnout will be great for several reasons. Firstly, the movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gias Uddin Selim and he always brings something new to the screen. Secondly, it has already created hype amongst them for its rich origin and content. The story is based on a 400-year-old premise, with an intriguing title and soulful songs. I think it has every prospect of becoming a crowd favourite.

As a debutant actress, how did the director and co-actors help you during the shooting of the film?

I am blessed to have Gias Uddin Selim as the director of my first film. His guidance was crucial to make my character a reality. All of my colleagues, seniors, and people on the production team were immensely helpful to me. I will never forget the love and support I received from them.

What does 'Kajol Rekha' mean to you? Is it your dream project?

Actually, "Kajol Rekha" is primarily Gias Uddin Selim's dream project and I can also call it mine since it is my first film. It will definitely resonate with the people of this country as its origin is rooted in our culture and history. With "Kajol Rekha", I want to get the audience's love and appreciation and with that source of inspiration, I want to continue acting forever.

What challenges did you face while portraying a character in a 400-year-old story?

It was rather difficult for me but with the director's help and assistance, I could immerse myself into the character. I was able to entirely devote myself to my character and it was a dream of mine to work on such a great project and character. With "Kajol Rekha" it seems like all of my dreams came true.