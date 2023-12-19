Poster unveiled for Mondera and Razz’s ‘Kajol Rekha’

Gias Uddin Selim's highly anticipated film, "Kajol Rekha", has revealed its poster that evokes a sense of longing and sadness. The first look brings the characters up close, capturing emotions in a single picture.

We get to see Sariful Razz essaying the role of a King while Mondera Chakroborty will be playing the role of his wife Kajol Rekha. The film is based on a 400-year-old folk tale and the makers are hopeful that its unique storytelling will surely attract the audience.

In the first-look poster, we can feel the longing in Sariful Razz's eyes while Mondera is seen crying beside him. A somber and regretful atmosphere imbues it, creating a strangely captivating allure.

The makers want to release the movie in February. We'll have to wait and see how "Kajol Rekha" wins audiences' appreciation next year.