TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Dec 19, 2023 11:35 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 11:44 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Poster unveiled for Mondera and Razz’s ‘Kajol Rekha’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Dec 19, 2023 11:35 AM Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 11:44 AM
Poster unveiled for Mondera and Razz’s ‘Kajol Rekha’
Photo: Collected

Gias Uddin Selim's highly anticipated film, "Kajol Rekha", has revealed its poster that evokes a sense of longing and sadness. The first look brings the characters up close, capturing emotions in a single picture. 

We get to see Sariful Razz essaying the role of a King while Mondera Chakroborty will be playing the role of his wife Kajol Rekha. The film is based on a 400-year-old folk tale and the makers are hopeful that its unique storytelling will surely attract the audience. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the first-look poster, we can feel the longing in Sariful Razz's eyes while Mondera is seen crying beside him. A somber and regretful atmosphere imbues it, creating a strangely captivating allure.

Read more

Bewitching Mondera

The makers want to release the movie in February. We'll have to wait and see how "Kajol Rekha" wins audiences' appreciation next year. 

Related topic:
Kajol RekhaMondera ChakrobortyGias Uddin SelimSariful Razz
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

I didn’t go there because of that aggressive beast: Pori Moni

I didn’t go there because of that aggressive beast: Pori Moni

Mostafa Kamal Raz signs Sariful Razz in ‘Omor’

Razz posts emotional post for Rajya, Pori says love doesn't need to show off

Razz posts emotional post for Rajya, Pori says love doesn't need to show off

Not Selim or Jhantu, ‘Operation Jackpot’ goes to Indian filmmaker!

‘I am not like your exes, I can’t be touched at will’

‘I am not like your exes, I can’t be touched at will’

সভা-সমাবেশ বন্ধে ইসির সিদ্ধান্ত নজিরবিহীন ও গণবিরোধী: রিজভী
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশেষ মহলের প্রশ্রয় ছাড়া ট্রেনে আগুনের মতো কাজ সম্ভব না: রিজভী

মঙ্গলবার দুপুরে এ ঘটনায় শোক জানিয়ে বিবৃতি দেন বিএনপি’র সিনিয়র যুগ্ম মহাসচিব অ্যাডভোকেট রুহুল কবির রিজভী।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

রেকর্ড মূলধন ঘাটতিতে ১৪ ব্যাংক

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X