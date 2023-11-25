Bewitching Mondera

Rich black voluminous hair, bewitching eyes and a radiant smile—Mondera Chakroborty is yet to make her silver screen debut but the glamourous actress has already caught everyone's attention with her alluring persona and charm.

This stunning actress is ready to step onto the big screen as the gentle Kajol in Gias Uddin Selim's upcoming movie "Kajol Rekha", which is inspired by a 400-year-old folk tale. She will be seen romancing Sariful Razz in the movie, who will be essaying the role of her king.

The diva paid a visit to The Daily Star's office for a chit-chat over coffee, and a conversation about her upcoming film and more.

How challenging was it to embody Kajol in the film?

At first, I thought it would be quite challenging. But once I was in front of the camera and started filming, it didn't feel hard at all. I feel strongly connected with my role Kajol Rekha and hence it didn't take me much time to transform into my character. I have put a lot of effort into becoming Kajol.

What are your expectations with 'Kajol Rekha'?

I am extremely hopeful about the film- it's a familiar folk tale known to all. Audiences have grown up listening to this classic tale, and it will truly resonate with them.

What inspired you to become an actress?

Honestly speaking, I never dreamed of becoming an actress. I started with modeling and then moved on to TV series. Later on, "Kajol Rekha" came into my life and that inspired me to chase my dream of becoming an actress. Another person who inspired me to become an actress is my beautiful mom- she wanted to see me shine on the big screen, and thus I want to fulfill her desire. I am quite hopeful that we will be able to release the movie at the beginning of next year.

How did Gias Uddin Selim get to know about your passion for acting?

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to work on a three-episode series helmed by Selim bhai. He recognised my talent for acting and offered me "Swapnajaal", but I had to decline because I needed to study for my exams. Later on, he offered me "Kajol Rekha" and I accepted the offer wholeheartedly. My directors and my co-artistes were extremely supportive and I had a wonderful time.

Did you feel nervous shooting for your first film?

When I was modeling and performing, I wasn't nervous. However, the first time I stood in front of the camera for the big screen, I was a little bit scared. But, with the director's supervision, everything worked out. My tension vanished with the help of my co-actors.

What are your dreams regarding movies?

The silver screen is, undeniably, a grand stage. It's only when the audience purchases tickets and steps into the cinema that the magic truly unfolds. Venturing into the world of the big screen is a significant leap, and "Kajol Rekha" marked the inception of my cinematic journey. This is how I envision myself in movies filled with compelling stories.