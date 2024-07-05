TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Fri Jul 5, 2024 06:31 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 06:46 PM

Mithila's hat-trick in Tollywood with 'Aranyer Prachin Probad' releases today

Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Singer-turned-actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila's third film in West Bengal "Aranyer Prachin Probad" has officially been released today. It is directed by Dulal Dey. Earlier two films—"Maya" directed by Raajhorshee De and "O Abhagi" directed by Anirban Chakraborty —were released in Kolkata, earning her a lot of praise from the audience from that side of the border. Another film featuring the actress, "Neetishastra" was also screened at a film festival in Kolkata.

The thriller film "Aranyer Prachin Probad", where she portrays the character of a hospital nurse named Debjani, marks a hat-trick for Mithila in Tollywood. "I have always tried to pick new roles - different from the previous ones I have played, hence Debjani is a completely new character for me," shared Mithila. "The titular character Aranya is a detective, who comes in to solve the incident of a murder that takes place in a hospital, and nurse Debjani plays a vital role in the story."

Mithila shared that the director reached out to her for this role, and upon hearing the story, she liked the plot and the character, so she decided to sign on to the project. "Dulal da is a footballer and a sports journalist and the film is his debut in direction."

After working in multiple films in Kolkata, Mithila believes that the love and appreciation she has received from the industry and audience is beyond her expectations.

Mithila will additionally be seen in the titular role for the upcoming film "Meghla". "Since I work very often, I get the opportunity to be selective about the stories and roles I take up," she added.

Till now the actress has been featured in five films produced in Kolkata. Yet, the audience hasn't seen her in any of her husband, Srijit Mukherji's directorial ventures. Regarding this observation, she responded, "We never think like that. We work professionally, which means that the director objectively decides cast members for his projects."

Since the release of Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" in Bangladesh Mithila's portrayal of Kankan Dasi caught everyone's eyes. "My friend's mother watched the film after its overseas release, and she told me that she really liked my work. Making a negative character believable on the screen is not an easy job. It makes me happy when I get positive comments for such work."

The actress was also featured as a sports journalist in the Chorki web-series "Baaji", directed by Arifur Rahman. It was released during Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, two films starring Mithila in Bangladesh are awaiting release. One of them is "Jole Jole Tara" and the other is "Niluachorir Shonar Pahar".

When asked about her experience working on both sides of the border, she shared her perspective on the differences between the industries, "The major difference I have noticed is the way of storytelling. Bangladesh's stories are more original and strong — we have a centuries-old history that we can explore. On the other hand, their industry is older and professional and they have expertise in the technical sectors. However, our OTT industry is quite organised and professional too. Both industries have their respective sets of expertise."

Rafiath Rashid Mithila
