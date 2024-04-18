Tahsan and Mithila to reunite on screen

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Popular actors Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Tahsan Khan are returning to the screen together in the web-series "Baji". Helmed by "Matir Projar Deshe" famed director, Arifur Rahman, the series is expected to premiere its first seven episodes on an OTT platform during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Though the cast and crew have not officially announced details, sources close to the production confirmed to The Daily Star that Tahsan and Mithila have been preparing for their respective roles for several months now. Alongside these beloved actors, several other prominent stars will also feature in the series.

Confirming the progression of the series, the sources stated that shooting for the first phase of the seven-episode series had already been completed at a hotel in the capital a couple of months ago. The production team is gearing up for the next phase of shooting. 

In the series, Tahsan portrays the character of a cricketer, while Mithila is taking on the role of a journalist.

Tahsan Khan and Rafiath Rashid Mithila have been popular figures in the industry both individually and as a former real-life couple. After years of courtship, they tied the knot on August 3, 2007. However, they officially and amicably separated in May 2017. 

Despite their separation, Tahsan and Mithila have continued to collaborate in acting and singing. Their on-screen chemistry has been appreciated in dramas like "Amar Golpe Tumi", "Mr & Mrs", and "Landphoner Din Gulote Prem" amongst others.

On another note, Mithila has garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal in the film "O Abhagi," which is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's story of the same name. 

Directed by Anirban Chakraborty, the film was released in West Bengal on March 31. Mithila played the lead role in the movie, receiving accolades for her portrayal.

push notification