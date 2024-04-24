Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 24, 2024 11:50 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 11:59 AM

Most Viewed

Music

Black coming back with original lineup!

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 24, 2024 11:50 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 11:59 AM
Black coming back with original lineup!
Photo: Collected

Black has been a cornerstone of the country's music scene since the late 1990s. Founded by childhood friends Jon Kabir, Khademul Jahan, and Mehmood Afridi Tony, along with other talented musicians, Black gained acclaim for their distinctive sound. Over the years the band transformed, including lineup changes and artistic developments, always maintaining their commitment to musical excellence.

Recently, Black delighted fans by dropping a video on their official Facebook page, announcing their reunion and upcoming performances, sparking excitement and anticipation among their dedicated fan base. This announcement coincides with their participation in the Rock N Rhythm 4.0 concert, promising a nostalgic journey for music enthusiasts, offering a unique opportunity to relive the magic of Black's timeless hits.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Scheduled to take place on May 10th, Rock N Rhythm 4.0 will feature an impressive lineup of renowned artists, including Oni Hasan, Recall, Popeye Bangladesh, Faruque Bhai Project, Cryptic, and potentially the original members of Black. This gathering of musical talent aims to celebrate the rich history of Bangladeshi rock music while introducing newer audiences to the genre.

Music competition commemorating singer Khalid begins in North America
Read more

Music competition commemorating singer Khalid begins in North America

From electrifying rock anthems to soulful ballads, Rock N Rhythm 4.0 aims to cater to a wide range of musical tastes, ensuring an unforgettable evening for all.

 

Related topic:
Jon KabirKhademul JahanMehmood Afridi TonyTahsan KhanblackRock N Rhythm 4.0
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: The Master of Grandeur

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: The Master of Grandeur

Cricket: Big Bash bans Russell's black bat

Tahsan buys burnt lungi for BDT one lakh

Tahsan buys burnt lungi for Tk 1 lakh

Mim's movie “Black” released in Dhaka

No racial quotas for South Africa to face New Zealand

এক্সিম ব্যাংক
|ব্যাংক

২০২৩ সালে এক্সিম ব্যাংকের মুনাফা কমেছে ৩৫ কোটি টাকা

২০২২ সালে ৩৭২ কোটি টাকা মুনাফা করেছিল শরিয়াহভিত্তিক এই ব্যাংকটি।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

থাইল্যান্ডে প্রধানমন্ত্রী, মুক্ত বাণিজ্য চুক্তি নিয়ে আলোচনার সম্ভাবনা

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X