Black coming back with original lineup!

Black has been a cornerstone of the country's music scene since the late 1990s. Founded by childhood friends Jon Kabir, Khademul Jahan, and Mehmood Afridi Tony, along with other talented musicians, Black gained acclaim for their distinctive sound. Over the years the band transformed, including lineup changes and artistic developments, always maintaining their commitment to musical excellence.

Recently, Black delighted fans by dropping a video on their official Facebook page, announcing their reunion and upcoming performances, sparking excitement and anticipation among their dedicated fan base. This announcement coincides with their participation in the Rock N Rhythm 4.0 concert, promising a nostalgic journey for music enthusiasts, offering a unique opportunity to relive the magic of Black's timeless hits.

Scheduled to take place on May 10th, Rock N Rhythm 4.0 will feature an impressive lineup of renowned artists, including Oni Hasan, Recall, Popeye Bangladesh, Faruque Bhai Project, Cryptic, and potentially the original members of Black. This gathering of musical talent aims to celebrate the rich history of Bangladeshi rock music while introducing newer audiences to the genre.

From electrifying rock anthems to soulful ballads, Rock N Rhythm 4.0 aims to cater to a wide range of musical tastes, ensuring an unforgettable evening for all.