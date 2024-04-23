Music competition commemorating singer Khalid begins in North America

In loving memory of singer Khalid, the "TMM Bangla Music Competition 2024" has been launched, inviting residents of the US to participate. This online music competition is hosted by TV Metro Mail, Canada, and is open to individuals of Bangladeshi origin who are over 16 years old and residing in North America.

The judges include famous Bangladeshi musicians Tapan Chowdhury, Samina Chowdhury, Ashiquzzaman Tulu, Sayed Hasan Tipu (Obscure), Tanvir Tareq, and Tarun Munshi.

Interested contestants can sign up and submit videos of their songs. The final round will have three episodes featuring the top ten contestants, which will air on May 25, 26, and June 1 at 12 pm EST Toronto/New York time and 10 pm (Dhaka time), respectively.

The top 10 winners will receive certificates, and the top three will get the opportunity to sign an original song composed by these respected musicians.

Emamul Haque, executive editor of TV Metro Mail, said, "Though the qualifying round will be offline, the main rounds will be aired online live. We like to find and encourage talented Bengali musicians in North America. We're hosting this competition to honour Khalid's memory."

By May 15, the interested participants can send a video of a Bengali modern song, band, or folk song. Registration is already open. Participants can send a video of themselves singing a Bengali cover song (real-time) with or without an instrument to TV Metro Mail. Using a music track is also accepted.

For further information one can look into the TV Metro Mail's Facebook page, event page, and YouTube channel for detailed rules and conditions.