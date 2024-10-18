‘Magical Night 2.0’: Tahsan and Kaaktaal to share the stage with Atif Aslam

The star-studded lineup for the "Magical Night 2.0" concert, featuring Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam, has been announced. Bangladesh's own Tahsan Khan and the popular band Kaaktaal, along with Pakistani rising artiste Abdul Hannan, will join the stage with Atif.

The event, organised by Triple Time Communications, is scheduled for November 29 at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

Atif, who has visited Dhaka several times before, recently shared a photo card on his Facebook page with the caption, "Bangladesh, I'm coming."

Well-loved by Bangladeshi fans, Atif has delivered numerous hits including "O Lamhe O Baatein," "Aadat," "Tere Bin," "Tu Jaane Na," and "Pehli Dafa," among others.

Abdul Hannan gained fame with tracks like "Iraaday" and "Bikhra," both released in 2022. "Iraaday" has been streamed over 78 million times, while "Bikhra" has garnered over 38 million streams.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi star Tahsan Khan continues to captivate audiences both locally and abroad, most recently performing in the US with concerts in Pennsylvania and New York.

The band Kaaktaal, popular among the youth, will also take the stage with their well-known songs "Abar Dekha Holey," "Golokdhadha," and "Sodium," among others.

The concert will kick off at 5pm, with gates opening at 1pm for the visitors.