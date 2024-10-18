Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 12:03 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 12:17 PM

Most Viewed

Music

‘Magical Night 2.0’: Tahsan and Kaaktaal to share the stage with Atif Aslam

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 12:03 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 12:17 PM
‘Magical Night 2.0’: Tahsan and Kaaktaal to share the stage with Atif Aslam
Photo: Triple Time Communications

The star-studded lineup for the "Magical Night 2.0" concert, featuring Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam, has been announced. Bangladesh's own Tahsan Khan and the popular band Kaaktaal, along with Pakistani rising artiste Abdul Hannan, will join the stage with Atif.

The event, organised by Triple Time Communications, is scheduled for November 29 at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Atif, who has visited Dhaka several times before, recently shared a photo card on his Facebook page with the caption, "Bangladesh, I'm coming."

Well-loved by Bangladeshi fans, Atif has delivered numerous hits including "O Lamhe O Baatein," "Aadat," "Tere Bin," "Tu Jaane Na," and "Pehli Dafa," among others.

Abdul Hannan gained fame with tracks like "Iraaday" and "Bikhra," both released in 2022. "Iraaday" has been streamed over 78 million times, while "Bikhra" has garnered over 38 million streams.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi star Tahsan Khan continues to captivate audiences both locally and abroad, most recently performing in the US with concerts in Pennsylvania and New York.

The band Kaaktaal, popular among the youth, will also take the stage with their well-known songs "Abar Dekha Holey," "Golokdhadha," and "Sodium," among others.

Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull join forces for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track
Read more

Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull join forces for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track

The concert will kick off at 5pm, with gates opening at 1pm for the visitors.

Related topic:
Magical Night 2.0atif aslamKaaktaalAbdul HannanTahsan KhanTriple Time CommunicationsBangladesh Army StadiumDhakaBangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nachiketa, Ferdous grace Dhaka’s stage together

Nachiketa, Ferdous grace Dhaka’s stage together

3m ago
Salahuddin Lavlu on returning to rural Bangladesh for next series

Salahuddin Lavlu on returning to rural Bangladesh for next series

1w ago
Atif Aslam and wife welcome their first daughter

Atif Aslam and Sarah welcome their first daughter

1y ago
Holding our celebrities accountable

Holding our celebrities accountable

1y ago

Haven't released 150 songs as business models changed: Atif

9y ago
ড্রোন ফুটেজে মুখোস পরিহিত ইয়াহিয়া সিনওয়ার। ছবি: রয়টার্স
|আন্তর্জাতিক

সিনওয়ারের অন্তিম মুহূর্তের ড্রোন ফুটেজ প্রকাশ করল ইসরায়েল

ভিডিওতে সিনওয়ারকে মুখোশ পরে থাকতে দেখা যায়। এডিট করা এই ভিডিওতে সিনওয়ারকে লাল রঙ দিয়ে বৃত্তাকারে চিহ্নিত করা হয়েছে। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সড়ক নির্মাণে সংরক্ষিত বনের বালু উত্তোলন, হুমকিতে কুয়াকাটার সবুজ বেষ্টনী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে