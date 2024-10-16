Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull join forces for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track

India's Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, American hip-hop artist Pitbull, and pop icon Neeraj Shridhar are joining forces for the title song of the forthcoming horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3".

The makers revealed that the song, first performed by Neeraj Shridhar in the 2007 movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", seeks to merge Bollywood's signature style with global music elements.

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently unveiled a teaser for the track, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

The soundtrack for the new song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, in collaboration with Pritam, the creator of the original "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" melody. The lyrics are penned by Sameer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, "Bhool Bhulaiya 3" is expected to deliver a blend of horror and humour. The film, produced by T-Series, stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, among others.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is scheduled for release on November 1, just in time for Diwali.