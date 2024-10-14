AR Rahman endorses US presidential candidate Kamala Harris with virtual concert  

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has become the first international artiste from South Asia to publicly endorse a US presidential candidate, lending his support to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign.

As part of his endorsement, Rahman performed a 30-minute virtual concert, organised in collaboration with the Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, a political action committee that mobilises AAPI voters and supports Democratic candidates.

Kamala Harris, the current vice president, would make history if elected as president of the United States. She would be the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the office. Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, has garnered significant support from the South Asian community, with Rahman's endorsement amplifying her message.

The virtual concert, broadcast on October 13 via the AAPI Victory Fund's YouTube channel and major South Asian media networks, featured some of Rahman's most iconic compositions, including "Singapenne." Throughout the performance, messages were shared emphasising Harris's historic candidacy and her commitment to the AAPI community.

Shekar Narasimhan, chairperson of the AAPI Victory Fund, praised Rahman's involvement, stating, "With this performance, AR Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artistes who are standing up for progress and representation in America. This is more than just a musical event—it's a call to action for our communities to engage and vote for the future we want to see."

The event was preceded by a teaser featuring Rahman and Indiaspora Founder MR Rangaswami, offering a glimpse of their preparation for the concert. Social media platforms lit up with praise for Rahman's support of Harris, with many users highlighting the significance of his stand against hatred and divisiveness.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Thank you @arrahman for letting your voice be heard. Artists of your repute must speak out against fascism and racism. Together, we can give Kamala Harris the mandate she deserves."

The support of Rahman, a global music icon, is expected to galvanise the Asian-American community ahead of the November 5 general election, especially in states with large Indian diasporas, such as California, Texas, New Jersey, and New York. Rahman's endorsement could play a key role in mobilising South Asian voters, with many viewing his performance as a significant boost to Harris's campaign in her face-off against Republican candidate Donald Trump.