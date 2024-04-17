His happiness makes me feel like the luckiest mother alive: Pori Moni

Just two days following Eid-ul-Fitr, another joyous occasion arrived– Noboborsho (Bengali New Year), which allowed an extended leisure for everyone. Taking a well-deserved break from her bustling shooting commitments, actress Pori Moni spent some quality time with her beloved son, Punnyo.

This is the first time the actress spent the festivities without her Nanabhai (maternal grandfather). Carrying a bittersweet ache in her heart, Pori tried her best to ensure the best experience for her son.

"I wanted to spend both festivals with him so that he enjoys to the fullest. On the first day of the Bengali New Year, I took him for a horse carriage ride to make the day memorable. It was a first-time experience for both of us. He was very happy and thrilled with the experience, which was beyond my expectations. His happiness truly makes me feel like the luckiest mother alive."

The "Swapnajaal" famed actress stands as a great example of a responsible mother in the showbiz industry, who successfully balances her personal and professional life and dedicates ample time to her child.

Meanwhile, Pori eagerly awaits the release of her new web-series, "Rongila Kitab". She is very optimistic about the upcoming project and expressed her enthusiasm about it via several social media posts. "It turned out to be a wonderful production. I believe the audience will really enjoy this project."

Directed by Anam Biswas, "Rongila Kitab" is expected to see the light this year, revealed the actress.

Concurrently, Pori Moni has marked another milestone in her career by signing up for her Tollywood silver screen debut project. She has completed shooting for the film, titled, "Felubakshi", under the direction of Debraj Sinha. The "Gunin" actress will be seen alongside Soham Chakraborty in this film.

"'Felubakshi' is a thriller. I portray the character Labonnyo, a role that I have already fallen in love with. I am hopeful that the audience will feel likewise."

Pori is also working on the government-granted project "Dodorer Golpo". "The story of the film is very powerful. I want to see myself in diverse roles and stories, and this is also one of those. I want to stay connected to the audience."

While concluding the interview, the actress also spilled the beans, saying, "There are more new projects on the horizon, all of which will enhance my career."