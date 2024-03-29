TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Mar 29, 2024 03:45 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 04:04 PM

TV & Film

Mithila starrer film ‘O Abhagi’ releases today

A snippet from the film

Rafiath Rashid Mithila starrer Kolkata film "O Abhagi" officially released today in West Bengal. The Anirban Chakraborty directorial film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chatyopadhyay's' classic short story "Abhagir Swargo".

The film features Mithila in the lead role. On March 16 the trailer of the film was revealed where the "Myself Allen Swapan" actress was seen in a completely new avatar.

The film's central concept revolves around a woman's struggle to save her chastity amidst societal pressures, portraying how terrifying the oppression of the so-called upper class in society can be.

Praising Mithila's role in the film, her husband and renowned filmmaker Srijit Mukherji wrote on his social handle, "'O Abhagi' is a beautiful and sensitive interpretation of a Sarat Chandra classic with a solid ensemble led magnificently by Rafiath Rashid."

The film also features Subrata Datta, Debyani Chattopadhyay, Ishan Mazumdar, Sayan Ghosh, Jiniya Pandey, Krishna Bandopadhyay, and Sourav Haldar among others.

Apart from directing the film Anirban Chakraborty also wrote the screenplay.

