‘Aranyer Prachin Probad’ teaser brings forth intriguing detective story

Jeetu Kamal is stepping into the role of the latest detective in town. The breakout star from "Aparajito" is preparing for his upcoming release, "Aranyer Prachin Probad". This detective thriller, helmed by first-time director Dulal Dey, features Jeetu and Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila in the lead roles.

The teaser for the upcoming film "Aranyer Prachin Probad" has officially been released and the cast further includes Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Silajit Majumder, and Loknath Dey in key roles. Dulal Dey, who wrote the script for Dev's "Golondaaj", is making his directorial debut with this film. The distinctive storyline of "Aranyer Prachin Probad" distinguishes it from typical detective thrillers.

Writer and director Dulal Dey disclosed an intriguing premise that promises a fresh and captivating twist on the detective genre, "There are many shades in my story. The hero of my story is different from others. He does not spy very intentionally. He is a medical student who is also very passionate about cricket. He started his journey as a detective when he unexpectedly got involved in a mystery. But yes, he also loves Bengali literature like others."

Jeetu Kamal expressed his excitement for this role, stating, "I have been offered to play a detective character before this. I got the chance to play the role of Kiriti. But I think Feluda or Byomkesh is very commercial here. And of course, the actors acted great in their respective ways. But this detective character is different. He does not spy very intentionally. I felt that doing this character would be beneficial for me as an actor. So, I agreed."

The cinematography of "Aranyer Prachin Probad" is handled by Pratip Mukherjee, renowned for his work on films such as "Raktabeej", "Bhotbhoti" and "Abar Bochhor Koori Pore". His skilled direction of photography guarantees the film will be visually spectacular.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in July.