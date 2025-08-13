TV & Film
Ayra makes acting debut with mother Mithila

Ayra makes acting debut with mother Mithila
Photo: Collected

Ayra Tahreem Khan, daughter of singer-actor Tahsan Rahman Khan and actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila, has made her acting debut. Her first on-screen appearance came in a television commercial released on August 8, where she starred alongside her mother. Directed by Piplu R Khan, the ad promotes the cosmetic brand Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash, for which both mother and daughter now serve as brand ambassadors.

Speaking to Kaler Kantho about Ayra's involvement, Mithila said, "The company approached me with the idea of making an ad about a mother and a teenage daughter. Since Ayra and I are more like friends, their concept fit us perfectly. After some thought, we agreed."

On her daughter's first acting experience, Mithila noted, "Even though this was an advertisement, it involved acting. In that sense, it was Ayra's first acting role, and it was also an important project for me. She agreed to do it right after hearing the story. She performed well in the audition, though she was a little nervous at the start of shooting. I am grateful to the director for guiding her through it. The whole unit said her performance was very natural."

Filming took place in the last week of July. Although the day felt like any other for the mother-daughter duo, Mithila admitted it was a physically demanding experience for Ayra, who had no prior shooting experience.

Reflecting on working together, Mithila said, "Since we usually spend our holidays together at home, it didn't feel like we were working. But Ayra went through a lot. She had never spent a whole day on set before, and shooting is hard work. Our call time was 7:30 in the morning, and we went on until night. She isn't used to all the lights, people, and the need to perform in such an environment. It was her first experience, but I was there with her, and the team was incredibly supportive — that's how we managed."

