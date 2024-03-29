Upcoming biopics feature star-studded casts

The silver screen is set to dazzle audiences with an array of captivating biographical dramas, as Hollywood gears up for a wave of highly anticipated movie releases celebrating iconic figures from various walks of life.

Paramount Pictures has already hit a high note with its Bob Marley biopic "One Love," starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae music legend, grossing over $170 million globally. Meanwhile, Netflix offers viewers a glimpse into history with "Shirley," featuring Regina King's portrayal of Shirley Chisholm, and Angel Studios sheds light on the life of Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" emerged as a box office powerhouse in 2023, earning nearly $1 billion worldwide and clinching the coveted Oscar for Best Picture. Despite Nolan's reluctance to classify it as a biopic, the film's success underscores the genre's enduring appeal.

Looking ahead, audiences can anticipate a plethora of biographical gems, including Timothée Chalamet's transformation into Bob Dylan in James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown." The star-studded cast includes Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, and Nick Offerman, with Dylan himself contributing behind the scenes.

In another musical showcase, Selena Gomez is set to channel the spirit of Linda Ronstadt in a biopic directed by David O. Russell, and Sam Mendes embarks on a four-part journey to explore the timeless legacy of The Beatles.

Notable mentions include Sebastian Stan's portrayal of young Donald Trump in "The Apprentice," Pauly Shore's reprisal of Richard Simmons, Jaafar Jackson's portrayal of his uncle Michael Jackson, and Angelina Jolie's transformation into opera diva Maria Callas.

Elsewhere, Daisy Edgar-Jones steps into the shoes of Carole King in Sony's adaptation of the stage musical "Beautiful," and Tom Holland taps into his dance skills for the role of Fred Astaire.

On the horizon, Billy Porter brings James Baldwin's story to life, while Elon Musk's complex persona unfolds in a biopic directed by Darren Aronofsky. Additionally, Hari Nef embodies Andy Warhol superstar Candy Darling, and Colman Domingo shines as Nat King Cole in a musical extravaganza.

As Hollywood prepares to shine a spotlight on these extraordinary lives, anticipation mounts for the unveiling of these captivating narratives on the big screen.