Angelina Jolie's son criticises Brad Pitt in recently resurfaced rant

Pax Jolie-Pitt expressed strongly critical opinions about his father, shortly after Brad Pitt publicly disclosed his affair. The rant posted on his Instagram story is circulating online.

He posted an Instagram story to extend Father's Day wishes to his father, the Hollywood icon Brad Pitt. However, despite using the word "happy," the 19-year-old's wish lacked any positive sentiment. Alongside a picture of Brad holding an Oscar, he wrote, "Happy Father's Day to this awful person!! You consistently prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so," he continued.

As per images disclosed by Daily Mail, he concluded his message with, "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you terrible human being!"

The four youngest children supposedly experiencing fear could be Zahara (18), Shiloh (17), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (15). The latter three are biological children of Brad and Angelina, while the "Maleficent" star adopted Zahara in 2005 from Awasa, Ethiopia.

Similarly, Pax was adopted when he was three years old by Angelina from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2007. A year later, he was officially adopted by Brad.

It appears that Pax is not the only one harboring resentment towards Brad. Zahara, who recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College's Atlanta campus, has also removed Pitt from her last name.

Angelina, accompanied by Pax and Maddox, attended Zahara's luncheon celebration in Georgia.

Regarding Brad, there are rumors suggesting that he is dating Ines de Ramon, a 26-year-old jewelry designer.