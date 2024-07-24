Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to reunite at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to make a grand return to the Venice International Film Festival, showcasing their latest films at the 81st edition of the prestigious event. The festival, which will run from August 28 to September 7 in Italy, revealed its star-studded lineup on Tuesday, including Pitt's "Wolfs" and Jolie's "Maria".

Pitt, 60, reunites with George Clooney, 63, in "Wolfs", marking their first on-screen collaboration since 2008's "Burn After Reading". Directed by "Spider-Man: Homecoming" famed Jon Watts, "Wolfs" is an action-thriller featuring lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. The film, which will be screened out of competition, also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Richard Kind.

Angelina Jolie as legendary opera singer and musical icon Maria Callas, in the forthcoming biopic “Maria”.

Jolie, 49, stars as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in "Maria", directed by Pablo Larraín. The drama, included in the in-competition lineup, features a stellar cast including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, and Haluk Bilginer.

Other highly anticipated premieres at the festival include "Joker: Folie à Deux" with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega, and Nicole Kidman's "Babygirl".

Jolie's history with the Venice Film Festival dates back to 2004 when she attended for her animated movie "Shark Tale", bringing her then-3-year-old son Maddox. In 2007, she joined Pitt on the red carpet for his film "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford". Pitt has also appeared at the festival for "Burn After Reading", "Blonde", and "Ad Astra".

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” premiere on day five of the 64th Annual Venice Film Festival on Sept 2, 2007, in Venice, Italy.

Pitt and Jolie, who co-starred in "Mr and Mrs Smith" (2005) and "By the Sea" (2015), divorced in 2016 after two years of marriage. Their post-divorce years have been marked by a high-profile custody battle and disputes over their French vineyard.

The former couple shares six children: Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Last year's festival saw diminished star attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but with the strike resolved, this year promises a return of many A-listers.

Following its Venice premiere, "Wolfs" will hit theaters on September 20, while the release date for "Maria" has yet to be announced.