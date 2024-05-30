Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite after 16 years for ‘Wolfs’

Brad Pitt and George Clooney, both independent problem solvers, find themselves pushed to collaborate when assigned the identical task in Jon Watts' forthcoming action-comedy film "Wolfs" — hitting theatres on September 20.

Clooney, donning gloves to conceal what appears to be a gruesome murder, reassures a woman, stating, "There's nobody who can do who I do." Moments later, Pitt enters the scene clad in a matching attire, gloves already on.

Alongside Pitt and Clooney, the ensemble features Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, and Poorna Jagannathan in key roles.

Pitt and Clooney have taken on dual roles as producers through their companies, Plan B Productions and Smokehouse Pictures, for the film. Apple has secured the third studio position, triumphing in a competitive bidding war against Sony, Lionsgate, and Netflix for the film package. Sony Pictures Releasing will handle the distribution of the movie.

"Wolfs" serves as a reunion for Pitt and Clooney, who previously collaborated in the "Ocean's" trilogy and were last seen together in the 2008 film "Burn After Reading".

Pitt last starred in Damien Chazelle's "Babylon", while Clooney reprised his role as Bruce Wayne in DC's "The Flash".

Director Jon Watts gained prominence for directing the MCU "Spider-Man" films featuring Tom Holland, namely "Homecoming", "Far From Home", and "No Way Home," all of which achieved immense box office success. His directorial credits also include the films "Clown" and "Cop Car", with his latest project being the 2024 Disney+ series "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew".