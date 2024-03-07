Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz romance each other in short film at Chanel’s ‘Ready-to-Wear Show’

Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz play a romantic couple in a black-and-white short film that opened the "Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear Show", exploring the roots of the fashion brand that came into being more than a century ago.

Directed by Inez and Vinoodh, the film is based on Claude Lelouch's 1966 Oscar-winning French romantic thriller "A Man and a Woman". "A film featuring Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt introduced the 'Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear Show'. A tribute to the film 'A Man and a Woman' by French director Claude Lelouch, it captures the beginning of a love story in Deauville, a place dear to the House and the inspiration behind the collection imagined by Virginie Viard," Chanel wrote in the description of the film shared on YouTube.

Touted as a "cinematic story", the one-minute-seven-second-long monochrome film begins with both Pitt and Cruz setting out for the French Riviera for a romantic getaway and talking about what they should eat at the restaurant. Their seaside resort is located in Deauville, a place which is the inspiration behind the iconic fashion collection imagined by Virginie Viard.

As the scenes move between the restaurant and the seaside, Pitt and Cruz steal looks at each other, feeling the first flush of love. Dutch model Rianne Van Rompaey plays a waitress in the film.

Video of CHANEL Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear Show - A Cinematic Story — CHANEL Shows

"Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear Show" has been structured by creative director Virginie Viard as an "homage to Deauville, a place that inspired Gabrielle Chanel the invention of an allure," according to Chanel's official website.

Cruz, who became a brand ambassador of Chanel in 2018, shared pictures of her from the screening of the film in Paris on Tuesday. The actress dazzled in a white shirt paired with a black mini-skirt and a matching leather jacket in the photos.

While Pitt will be next seen in Jon Watts's mystery thriller "Wolves", Cruz last starred in Michael Mann and Troy Kennedy Martin's biographical sports drama "Ferrari".