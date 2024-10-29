TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:09 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Penélope Cruz joins Johnny Depp in Lionsgate’s upcoming ‘Day Drinker’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:04 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:09 PM
Penélope Cruz joins Johnny Depp in Lionsgate’s upcoming ‘Day Drinker’
Photos: Collected

Lionsgate announced yesterday that Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz will reunite on the big screen in the upcoming movie "Day Drinker", directed by Marc Webb (known for "The Amazing Spider-Man").

This marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz, following "Blow", "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides", and "Murder on the Orient Express". Initially reported in March with Sydney Sweeney rumoured to co-star with Depp, this film also represents Depp's first major studio role since settling his defamation case with Amber Heard in 2022.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Day Drinker", written from an original screenplay by Zach Dean, follows a cruise ship bartender who encounters an enigmatic daytime drinker, leading them into a tangled web of crime and unforeseen connections. 

This film also represents a second recent partnership between Lionsgate and 30West. They are simultaneously collaborating on "Power Ballad," directed by John Carney and starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, shared a statement regarding the project, saying, "'Day Drinker' combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world, and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life."

The one where Matthew Perry lives on through Chandler Bing
Read more

The one where Matthew Perry lives on through Chandler Bing

Once one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars, Johnny Depp's last major studio release was "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in 2018. Following his loss in a 2020 UK libel case regarding abuse allegations by ex-wife Amber Heard, Warner Bros replaced Depp with Mads Mikkelsen for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore". 

However, Depp later won a defamation trial against Heard in the US. In recent years, he has appeared in films like "Jeanne du Barry", which premiered at Cannes, as well as indie projects "Minamata", "Waiting for the Barbarians", and "City of Lies".

Penélope Cruz, who was last seen starring alongside Adam Driver in Michael Mann's "Ferrari", will soon appear in Maggie Gyllenhaal's "Frankenstein"-inspired film "The Bride" for Warner Bros.

Related topic:
Penelope CruzJohnny DeppDay Drinker
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

5 must-see underrated movies of Johnny Depp

5 must-see underrated movies of Johnny Depp

1y ago
At Cannes, independent film firms optimistic as streamers stumble

Cannes sparks hope for Independent film firms as audiences increase

1y ago

76th Cannes starts with Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry'

1y ago
Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and more stun in sarees at Mumbai event

Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and more stun in sarees at Mumbai event

1y ago
Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ biopic set to debut at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ set to debut at San Sebastian Film Festival

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আওয়ামী লীগের বিরুদ্ধে রিট আবেদন থেকে সরে এলেন হাসনাত ও সারজিস

আজ হাইকোর্টে এসব রিট প্রত্যাহারের কথা জানিয়েছেন তাদের আইনজীবী। একই সঙ্গে বিগত তিনটি জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের বৈধতা নিয়ে করা রিটটিও না চালানোর কথা জানানো হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

স্বতন্ত্র বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের দাবিতে সাত কলেজ শিক্ষার্থীদের সায়েন্সল্যাব মোড় অবরোধ

৪১ মিনিট আগে