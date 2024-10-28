The one where Matthew Perry lives on through Chandler Bing

It's difficult to believe someone is gone when you can tune into an old episode and listen to him deliver his sarcastic remarks on cue, very alive and very present. Yet, today marks one year of Matthew Perry leaving an empty space on the orange couch forever.

Matthew Langford Perry— popular for his portrayal of the cult-classic character of Chandler Bing in the television sitcom "Friends"— was the funny friend, the man of dreams for many women, and the relatable character who makes jokes when he is uncomfortable. Here we are, writing about Matthew Perry or more about Chandler Bing— because what's the difference? Everyone wished for a friend like him, dreamed of a partner like him, and wanted to be him. Each friend group had a Chandler; people named their pets by his name and likened their partners to him. It's almost impossible not to talk about Chandler Bing when talking about Matthew Perry when the man behind the character himself said, "It wasn't that I thought I could play Chandler; I was Chandler."

Matthew Perry brought warmth and genius into the role in a way only he could. Chandler Muriel Bing introduced the world of sitcoms to a gold standard that defined sarcasm in pop culture for sitcoms and generations to come. Through awkward dances, witty one-liners, his insecurities, and complicated relationships with love and family, Matthew Perry and Chandler Bing live on in fond memories and strong nostalgia. On a dull day, you can always chime into this man who lights up the screen and sends laughter tracks blaring.

Chandler's friendship with Joey was one to envy while his with Rachel was an underrated one. Ross and Chandler navigating their lives through college was a journey of its own. And when Chandler walked Phoebe down the aisle, it felt like two beautifully awkward, resilient souls finding their own sense of family, each helping the other reach their happy ending. This was the same Chandler who, once the ultimate commitment-phobe, grew into a caring and respectful partner for Monica, honouring and cherishing her in every way. Off-screen, the reality wasn't so different; the "Friends" cast remained close over the years, showing up for one another just as their characters did. Matthew's death affected the cast deeply. Reports say that Matt Leblanc has been a recluse lately after Perry's death.

Behind the lovely smile and the will to make people laugh all the time is a story of struggles. Matthew's battle with substance abuse dates back to 1997, when he suffered from a freak accident while jetskiing. His time in the hospital left him addicted to Vicodin, which spiralled into years of struggle. Perry admitted that he had no recollection of filming a large time of "Friends" between seasons 3 and 6. If you noticed the changes in his appearance through the seasons of "Friends", those were indications of different phases of his addiction. In his memoir, Matthew wrote, "When I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol; when I'm skinny, it's pills. When I have a goatee, it's lots of pills."

Matthew's personal journey inspired him to open the Perry House— a sober living facility in Malibu to help recovering addicts. In 2015, he was awarded the Phoenix Rising Award for helping others. His final television appearance was in the much-awaited and celebrated "Friends Reunion" of 2021. In November 2022, Matthew published his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" where he revealed candid moments of his life.

Besides "Friends", Perry has explored diverse roles throughout his career. From the bodyswap comedy of "17 Again" (2009) to "Dance 'til Dawn" (1988), Perry plays a nostalgic tribute to teen experiences. You can rediscover Perry beyond his comedic roles in "Birds of America" (2008) as he navigates through the responsibilities of adulthood, in his personal favourite cinematic experience "Fools Rush In" (1997), or a touch of comedy in crime and suspense in "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000) alongside Bruce Willis. One of the most memorable roles of Matthew Perry also includes his portrayal of the inspiring educator Ron Clark in the biopic "The Ron Clark Story" (2006), which earned him several nominations.

In season 2, episode 3 of "Friends", titled "The One Where Mr Heckles Dies", Chandler discovers eerie similarities between himself and his neighbour Mr Heckles; he worries he would die alone just like him. Chandler pushes himself to take more chances and live his life after a moment of reflection. In a tragic parallel, last year, Matthew Perry's unresponsive body was recovered from the jacuzzi of his apartment, where he lived alone, with acute effects of ketamine being the cause. An investigation looking into his death persists, with five charged over his death. His death has also opened discussions into the underground criminal network of drugs in Hollywood. US Attorney Martin Estrada stated, "These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr Perry than caring for his well-being."

Matthew Perry, however, did more than just live his life—he did so openly, with unflinching honesty and vulnerability. He was and will continue to be a source of comfort and inspiration for people around the world. He passed away alone but touched the lives of so many beyond his own. Even though today's audiences may find the humour of "Friends" dated and gravitate toward shows more suited to the evolved times, it is safe to say Chandler Bing will not be forgotten anytime soon. He was never a perfect character; in fact, his flawed, deeply human, and awkwardness made him the utterly lovable character he is. There's an empty seat now on the orange couch, but in spirits, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing remains right there. So years from now, when someone young asks where you picked up that 'lame' joke from, don't forget to tell them about Chandler Bing and the remarkable man who brought him to life, Matthew Perry.