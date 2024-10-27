Matthew Perry's home sold ahead of his first death anniversary

On October 28, it will be one year since our cherished "Friends" star Matthew Perry tragically passed away in a bathtub at his home in Pacific Palisades.

Just days before his first death anniversary, his beautiful house was sold in an off-market deal for US $8.55 million. The 3,500-square-foot property, which includes four bedrooms, was bought by movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The "Friends" actor originally purchased the property for $6 million in 2020.

Last year, Matthew Perry was discovered dead in the hot tub of this property on October 28. In August, two of his assistants, two doctors, and two other individuals were charged with supplying Perry the drug that led to his demise, according to The New York Times.

While drowning was initially thought to be the cause, it was later revealed that the actor died due to the acute effects of Ketamine. Other contributing factors included drowning, artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, as reported by TMZ.

The real estate reflected a part of Perry, featuring his personal touches. This midcentury modern home, built in 1965, sits on 0.4 acres in the tranquil Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. The actor acquired the property through a trust and renovated it to suit his taste, even adding a pool to the estate.

Perry was a devoted Batman fan and ensured that his home reflected that passion. Based on several images he shared on social media, much of the home's decor was influenced by DC Comics characters, including an LED-lit bat signal located at the bottom of the pool, as reported by NYT.