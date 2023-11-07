Jennifer Aniston struggles ‘most acutely’ after Matthew Perry's death

The world is still mourning the tragic loss of actor Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom "Friends". However, the pain runs especially deep for his co-star and close friend, Jennifer Aniston, who is said to be devastated by the sudden and shocking death of Perry.

The "Friends" cast and family members of Matthew Perry gathered at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on Friday, October 3, presumably for his funeral service. Clad in somber black attire, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer arrived together, united in their grief. Also present was fellow "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc, alongside other castmates, underscoring the strong bond they shared both on and off-screen.

"Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courtney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely," a source revealed to Page Six. "It's a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad's death just around the corner. She still hasn't fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."

Jennifer Aniston's father, John Aniston, was a well-known actor who appeared on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and passed away at the age of 89 in 2022.

The source added, "She is trying to regroup and recover, but it's been a completely devastating blow."

Matthew Perry's tragic death occurred on October 28, with initial reports suggesting he died by apparent drowning. He was discovered lifeless in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades residence just after 4 pm, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond.

Following Perry's passing, the "Friends" cast released a joint statement, expressing their profound grief. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc paid a heartfelt tribute to their late co-star, highlighting the profound connection they shared.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time, we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

As the world remembers Matthew Perry for his incredible talent and the joy he brought to millions through his work, Jennifer Aniston's profound sorrow stands as a poignant reminder of the deep and lasting bonds forged during their time as "Friends".