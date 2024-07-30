TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:17 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Protesters fling oil at Jennifer Aniston during ‘The Morning Show’ shoot

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:06 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:17 PM
Protesters fling oil at Jennifer Aniston during ‘The Morning Show’ shoot
Photos: Collected

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston had a distinctive moment on Sunday while filming for her acclaimed series, "The Morning Show", in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

Aniston was seen covered in a sticky, tar-like substance, appearing angry as her white shirt and slacks were ruined. Photographs captured her being splashed with the oily material during the shoot.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The "Friends" star seemed to be shooting a scene where her character, Alex Levy, was encircled by protesters who threw oil at her.

"The Morning Show" is set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news programme. It centers on the rivalry between anchors Alex and Bradley (played by Reese Witherspoon) and frequently addresses current issues such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tom Cruise honoured with France’s Knight of the Legion of Honour
Read more

Tom Cruise honoured with France’s Knight of the Legion of Honour

The unconventional drama recently received numerous Emmy nominations, including nods for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon. 

She expressed her appreciation after her show received 16 Emmy nominations, "Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful."

Related topic:
The Morning ShowJennifer Aniston
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

2024 People’s Choice Awards: Who are the nominees?

2024 People’s Choice Awards: Who are the nominees?

6m ago

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry dating?

8y ago
‘Murder Mystery 2’: A lackluster and unamusing sequel

Murder Mystery 2’: A lackluster and unamusing sequel

1y ago

Jennifer Aniston didn't invite Joey and Chandler to her wedding

8y ago

Ellen DeGeneres ends daytime show with plea for compassion

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিচার বিভাগীয় তদন্ত কমিটির জন্য বিদেশি প্রযুক্তিগত সহায়তা নেওয়া হবে’

‘এই তদন্তে সহায়তা নেওয়ার বিষয়ে বাংলাদেশ ইতোমধ্যে জাতিসংঘের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করেছে।’

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামীকাল থেকে ৯টা-৫টা অফিস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification