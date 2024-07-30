Protesters fling oil at Jennifer Aniston during ‘The Morning Show’ shoot

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston had a distinctive moment on Sunday while filming for her acclaimed series, "The Morning Show", in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

Aniston was seen covered in a sticky, tar-like substance, appearing angry as her white shirt and slacks were ruined. Photographs captured her being splashed with the oily material during the shoot.

The "Friends" star seemed to be shooting a scene where her character, Alex Levy, was encircled by protesters who threw oil at her.

"The Morning Show" is set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news programme. It centers on the rivalry between anchors Alex and Bradley (played by Reese Witherspoon) and frequently addresses current issues such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The unconventional drama recently received numerous Emmy nominations, including nods for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon.

She expressed her appreciation after her show received 16 Emmy nominations, "Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful."