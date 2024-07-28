Tom Cruise honoured with France’s Knight of the Legion of Honour

TV & Film
Sun Jul 28, 2024 06:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 06:39 PM

Photos: Collected

In a discreet ceremony held on Friday, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was conferred with France's prestigious Knight of the Legion of Honour. The accolade was presented by France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati, according to recent reports.

The Knight of the Legion of Honour represents the highest civilian distinction in France, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Minister Dati shared the moment with the public by posting a photograph on social media, featuring herself alongside Cruise. In her French caption, she expressed, "Congratulations to @TomCruise who is named a Knight of Arts and Letters by the Republic of France! His filming of 'Mission Impossible' in Paris in 2017 beautifully showcased our capital. His passionate defense of cinemas inspires all lovers of the big screen."

Fans quickly reacted to the news, with one commenting, "Totally deserved it!" Another added, "Another golden feather in Tom's hat." A third simply said, "Congratulations."

Cruise, who is currently in Europe filming "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two," joins the ranks of previous honorees, including renowned figures such as Robert Redford, Martin Scorsese, and Clint Eastwood.

 

