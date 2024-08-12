Tom Cruise stuns at Paris Olympics closing with skydiving

Tom Cruise brought a dose of Hollywood action to the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, marking the handover of the Games to Los Angeles for 2028 with an unforgettable stunt. The "Mission Impossible" star leaped off the roof of the Stade de France, the nation's largest stadium, to the roaring applause of thousands.

The ceremony, which was steeped in cinematic flair, saw Cruise make his daring dive after Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy winner musician HER performed the US national anthem. The actor landed on stage to deafening cheers, where he was greeted by LA Mayor Karen Bass. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo officially passed the Olympic flag to Bass, symbolising the transition from Paris to Los Angeles for the next Summer Games.

Cruise then mounted a motorcycle, the Olympic flag in hand, and rode out of the stadium, setting off a spectacular display. As the Red Hot Chili Peppers' hit "By the Way" blared through the speakers, he sped through the streets of Paris, ultimately boarding a plane. In a pre-recorded segment that followed, Cruise was shown parachuting out of the aircraft, descending onto the iconic Hollywood sign.

Once he touched down, he attached the five Olympic rings to the landmark, symbolically anchoring the Games in Los Angeles.

Cruise's involvement in the Paris Olympics wasn't limited to the closing ceremony. He was present at the opening ceremony on July 27 and attended several events throughout the Games. The actor was also honored with the title of Knight of the Legion of Honour by France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, on July 26.

As Variety first reported, the LA Games handover festivities featured performances from an array of top talent. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the event, while HER delivered a powerful rendition of the US national anthem. Earlier in the evening, the crowd was treated to performances by French bands Phoenix and Air, as well as Belgian pop sensation Angele. The entire event was orchestrated by Paris Olympics artistic director Thomas Jolly alongside executive director Thierry Reboul.

Speaking to the press in Paris, Mayor Bass expressed her excitement for the upcoming LA Games, saying they will "show the diversity and the international character of our city."

"And we do have Hollywood," she added, "so I expect a lot of magical opportunities, which might begin at the closing ceremony." Bass emphasised her desire to replicate the joy and excitement that Paris brought to this year's Games.

The Paris Olympics have raised the bar by hosting competitions at some of the world's most iconic landmarks, including the Place de la Concorde, the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau de Versailles, and the Grand Palais. The opening ceremony, which was the first in modern Olympic history to take place outdoors, ran along the Seine River and featured performances by global stars Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.