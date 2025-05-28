Tom Cruise thanks audiences for ‘MI8’s’ terrific opening weekend

Actor Tom Cruise has expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support following the strong box office performance of his newest film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", over Memorial Day weekend. He shared an emotional message that touched his fans, offering thanks to everyone who contributed to the film's success.

In his heartfelt note, Cruise reflected on the extraordinary reception the eighth instalment of "Mission: Impossible" received over the long weekend. He began by saying, "This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios."

"To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you. To everyone who works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support."

Cruise gave a special shout-out to his global fanbase, adding, "And most of all, THANK YOU to the audiences everywhere, for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom."

The box office showdown over the holiday weekend saw "Mission: Impossible 8" going head-to-head with Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch". Although both films drew crowds, "Lilo & Stitch" narrowly edged out Cruise's action thriller.

Yet, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" delivered a record-breaking opening for the long-running franchise, which has now grossed over $4 billion globally. According to Box Office Mojo, the film raked in $77 million in the US during its four-day debut and a total of $204 million worldwide. Meanwhile, "Lilo & Stitch" earned a whopping $341 million globally.