TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed May 28, 2025 07:04 PM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 07:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Tom Cruise thanks audiences for ‘MI8’s’ terrific opening weekend

Wed May 28, 2025 07:04 PM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 07:12 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed May 28, 2025 07:04 PM Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 07:12 PM
Tom Cruise thanks audiences for ‘MI8’s’ terrific opening weekend
Photo: Collected

Actor Tom Cruise has expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support following the strong box office performance of his newest film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", over Memorial Day weekend. He shared an emotional message that touched his fans, offering thanks to everyone who contributed to the film's success. 

In his heartfelt note, Cruise reflected on the extraordinary reception the eighth instalment of "Mission: Impossible" received over the long weekend. He began by saying, "This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios." 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you. To everyone who works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support."

Cruise gave a special shout-out to his global fanbase, adding, "And most of all, THANK YOU to the audiences everywhere, for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom."

harry potter series cast
Read more

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter' series finds its golden trio

The box office showdown over the holiday weekend saw "Mission: Impossible 8" going head-to-head with Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch". Although both films drew crowds, "Lilo & Stitch" narrowly edged out Cruise's action thriller. 

Yet, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" delivered a record-breaking opening for the long-running franchise, which has now grossed over $4 billion globally. According to Box Office Mojo, the film raked in $77 million in the US during its four-day debut and a total of $204 million worldwide. Meanwhile, "Lilo & Stitch" earned a whopping $341 million globally.

Related topic:
Mission: Impossible – The Final ReckoningTom Cruise
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tom Cruise speaks perfect Hindi during interview

Tom Cruise speaks perfect Hindi during interview

1y ago

Injuries Tom Cruise suffered during ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning’

1y ago
‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ trailer teases Ethan Hunt’s last ride

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ trailer teases Ethan Hunt’s last ride

6m ago

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning proves Tom Cruise can do no wrong

1y ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে