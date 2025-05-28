HBO’s ‘Harry Potter' series finds its golden trio

HBO and Warner Bros have announced that they have chosen newcomers Dominic McLaughlin to play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton to play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout to play Ron Weasley

After months of anticipation, HBO and Warner Bros have unveiled the trio set to lead their upcoming "Harry Potter" series, selecting three fresh faces to step into the iconic roles. Dominic McLaughlin will portray Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout takes on the role of Ron Weasley.

These names may be new to audiences, but the producers are confident their performances will redefine the characters for a new generation. The announcement follows an exhaustive casting process that saw thousands of young hopefuls auditioning for the beloved roles first brought to life by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint more than two decades ago.

Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod praised the newcomers in a joint statement, "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

The casting signals the start of a new chapter for the franchise, which captivated millions through JK Rowling's novels and the original eight-film series. HBO had announced its plans for a faithful adaptation of the books in April 2023, with each season expected to focus on one of the seven titles in the series.

The producers also took a moment to thank "the thousands of children" who auditioned, acknowledging the remarkable talent and enthusiasm they encountered throughout the search.

In addition to the central trio, the ensemble cast brings together seasoned actors for some of the most iconic supporting roles. John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer steps into the shoes of Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape, Nick Frost is cast as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on acclaimed series like "His Dark Materials" and "Succession", has penned the script for the new show, while Mylod, a director celebrated for his work on "Game of Thrones" and "Succession", will helm several episodes.

Author JK Rowling will serve as a producer on the series, alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman, who also produced the original film series under Heyday Films.