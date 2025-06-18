TV & Film
Tom Cruise to receive first-ever honorary Oscar

Tom Cruise and Warner Bros Discovery teams up for films deal
Photo: Collected

Hollywood actor and film producer Tom Cruise is set to be honoured with an honorary Oscar for the first time in his career, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday (June 17). The accolade will be presented at the 16th Governors Awards, scheduled to take place in November 2025—months ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards.

Cruise, 62, will be awarded the statuette in recognition of his outstanding contributions to cinema, alongside choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas. 

Country music legend Dolly Parton will also be honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her longstanding philanthropic efforts.

Despite four previous Oscar nominations, Cruise has never taken home the coveted award. Best known for his global box office hits "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun", the actor has remained one of Hollywood's most bankable stars for decades.

In an official statement, the Academy lauded Cruise's enduring impact on the industry, stating: "Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all." 

It also commended him as "one of the most recognised and highest-grossing actors of all time," noting his dedication to performing his own stunts.

Debbie Allen, 75, was acknowledged for a five-decade career that includes choreographing the Academy Awards on seven occasions and her work on the romantic comedy "Forget Paris" (1995).

Wynn Thomas received praise for his production design on acclaimed films such as "Malcolm X" and "Do the Right Thing".

