'All I could see was fire, then smoke engulfed everything’

Milestone teacher recalls crash horror

"It was exactly at the time of school dismissal. Students were waiting at the gates. Just then, we saw fire break out — completely unexpected, completely unprepared," said the teacher.

"There was no warning. Before we even understood what was happening, there were flames all around. Visibility dropped instantly. All I could see was fire, then smoke."

A teacher who survived today's devastating incident, after an aircraft crashed into the Milestone College compound around 1:30pm, was recounting the experience while lying in a bed at Lubana Hospital in Uttara.

He said students were lining up to leave the school just as the final bell rang when the flames erupted.

He was also injured in the fire.

"Both of my hands were burnt. I'm also experiencing breathing difficulties, and my face and ears are scorched."

He had rushed to the washroom to wet a piece of cloth, which he then used to cover his nose.

"I told the children near me to do the same. Many of their shirts had already caught fire. I told them to stay low and cover their faces. Smoke inhalation is dangerous — deadly even."

Three of his students managed to escape with him.

One had severe burns and was later referred to the burn unit at Combined Military Hospital.

"I wrapped him in the scarf I was wearing and took him to the hospital. I had nothing else to hold him with. I was in pain myself, but I tried to stay stable and keep others calm," the teacher said.

He recalled that rescue efforts began within minutes, but the fire spread in mere seconds.

"As soon as I saw a spark — just a flash — I knew something was wrong. By the time we registered it, it was too late. Many of the students and staff inside were completely trapped in the smoke."

Asked if he had received news of any other severely injured students or teachers, he said he had not yet been informed but feared many were hurt.

"It happened so fast. We couldn't make any decisions. We were completely unprepared."