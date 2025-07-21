Who was the pilot on Air Force F7?

Bangladesh
Photo: Collected

The pilot who was flying the F7 aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara today has been identified as Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar.

According to ISPR, Flight Lieutenant Sagar, of the 35 squadron, 76 BAFA course, died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). 

Sagar reportedly completed his first 100 hours of flight training during his cadet years in PT-6 aircraft.

He later served with the 15th Squadron, where he logged approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.

