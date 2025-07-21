F7 fighter jets: Origins and capabilities

The F7 BGI is a Chinese-manufactured fighter jet and the most advanced version of the F7 series, modelled after the Soviet-era MiG-21.

It is known in China as the Chengdu J7.

From the outset, the F7 fighter jets have been included in the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) fleet.

These aircraft are used for air-to-air combat, air-to-ground attack, training, and patrol missions.

The F7 is a Chinese-made single-engine lightweight and agile fighter jet that has been used by air forces in many countries.

Its development was originally intended to meet the operational needs of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Though production of the F7 series ended in May 2013, countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Egypt continue to use the aircraft.

The F7 is an all-weather interceptor, capable of operating in any weather condition. Its delta-shaped wings allow it to achieve rapid climb rates and supersonic speeds.

However, due to its limited range, the aircraft is most effective for point-defense missions (defense in limited areas).

The F7 BGI is the most advanced version in the Chinese F7 series. It was specially upgraded for the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).

Bangladesh acquired these jets as a temporary solution until modern single-engine multirole fighter aircraft were added to its fleet.

This version was the last produced unit in the J7 series, and its final unit was delivered to Bangladesh in 2013.

Compared to earlier versions, the F7 BGI features significant upgrades in the cockpit.

Two Multi-Function Displays (MFDs) were added. It includes Hands On Throttle And Stick (HOTAS) technology, which offers the pilot greater control.

A new Heads-Up Display (HUD) had also been installed. Helmet-Mounted Sights (HMS) and night vision gear were also integrated for the pilots.

Additionally, it included a moving map GPS and advanced navigation and bombing systems.

For pilot safety, the Martin-Baker Mk.10 ejection seat was used.

An F7 BGI fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a school building today in Uttara, Dhaka, with the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

At least 20 people, many of them students, have died in the crash, with over 150 injured.