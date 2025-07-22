Post seeking financial aid removed from chief adviser’s page after criticism

A post from the verified Facebook page of the chief adviser, seeking financial assistance for victims of the jet crash at Milestone College, was removed shortly after it drew criticism on social media

The post, published shortly after 2:00pm today, called on people to donate to the "Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund" for those affected by the training aircraft crash.

However, the post was later removed from the chief adviser's Facebook page without any explanation.

Fayez Ahmed, senior assistant press secretary to the chief adviser, had also shared the same message in the official WhatsApp group of the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.