Air Force jet crashes into Milestone College

Key updates-

At least 22 people have been killed and at least 169 injured

Air Force F7 jet crashed inside Milestone College premises in Uttara

The aircraft took off at 1:06pm and crashed around 1:30pm

Fighter jet pilot Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar dies

Milestone teacher Maherin Chowdhury dies

Emergency response teams deployed for rescue operations

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expresses profound shock and sorrow

A Bangladesh Air Force F7 aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara around 1:30pm.

Here are the real-time updates -

3:30am

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for today have been postponed, according to Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam.

According to a statement signed by Md Mamun-or-Rashid, public relations officer of the information and broadcasting ministry, the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled for today have been postponed following yesterday's Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari.

1:45am

Identities of 13 victims confirmed

The identities of 13 of the 22 victims in the fatal fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College yesterday has been confirmed.

Eight bodies were handed over to the family from 7:20pm to 10:50pm last night, according to the ISPR.

Their identities are -- Fatema Akhter, 9, daughter of Gani Sheikh, of Bagerhat; Samiul Karim, 9, of Barishal; Rajoni Islam, 37, of Kushtia; Mehnaz Afrin Huraira, 9, of Tangail; Sharia Akhter, 13, daughter of Rafique Mollah of Dhaka; Nusrat Jahan Anika, 10, of Dhaka; Saad Salauddin, 9, son of Mukul Salauddin of Dhaka's Mirpur; Saima Akhter, 9, daughter of Shah Alam, of Gazipur.

Meanwhile, the body of Air Force pilot Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar has been kept at the morgue.

Earlier, Resident Surgeon of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Shawon bin Rahman confirmed four deaths at his hospital.

The deceased are Milestone School and College teacher Maherin Chowdhury, 14, and students AB Shamim, 14, Afnan, 14, and Tanvir, 14.

12:25am

UK Foreign Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West said she is deeply saddened by reports of a Bangladesh Air Force jet that has crashed into a school in Dhaka, with many children affected.

"My thoughts are with all those who have suffered, especially the families of the victims and the injured," she posted on X.

12:01am (Tuesday, July 22)

Teacher Maherin Chowdhury, 3 student dies at burn institute

Milestone School and College teacher Maherin Chowdhury, 46, and students AB Shamim, 14, Tanvir, 14, and Afnan, 14, died under treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Resident Surgeon of the hospital Shawon bin Rahman confirmed the matter last night.

11:53pm

Assuring an investigation into the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara area, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday urged all not to unnecessarily crowd the hospitals where the injured are being treated.

"We will definitely carry out an investigation. But an investigation will not bring them [the victims of the aircraft crash] back. We have taken steps to ensure proper treatment," he said in a video message, expressing deep shock over the tragic incident.

11:35pm

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in the plane crash in Dhaka.

In an official Facebook page, it offered deepest condolences to the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

10:40pm

Russia today expressed sorrow over the Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka.

The Russian Embassy in Bangladesh, in a statement, said it was deeply saddened by the crash of Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. We wish quick recovery to the injured."

10:30pm

In the aftermath of a devastating Air Force plane crash into a school, Dhaka's hospitals were thrust into chaos, becoming the frontline of a tragedy that shook the city to its core. The corridors of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery became a scene of anguish as scores of critically injured, most of them children, arrived in waves. They were victims of a tragedy too large to grasp.

10:20pm

In a statement issued by the party, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia expressed her condolences and urged everyone to stand by the families of those died and injured in the incident.

In the statement, Khaleda and Tarique have instructed leaders and activists of all BNP units and affiliated organisations to extend their full support to the victims' families.

9:40pm

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he is deeply saddened at the loss of precious lives due to the crash of an Air Force jet over an educational institution in Dhaka and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

"My deepest sympathies are with the government, its leadership and the people of Bangladesh in this hour of grief," he said.

9:20pm

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the aircraft crash and expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Bangladesh, especially the families of the victims, many of them young children.

"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Bangladesh in these difficult moments," he posted on X.

9:12pm

The Directorate General of Health Services has directed all private hospitals to provide free medical treatment to victims injured in today's jet crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari's Uttara in Dhaka.

The government will bear the cost of treatment for all injured patients, according to an official statement issued by Moinul Ahsan, director (hospitals and clinics) of the DGHS.

9:00pm

Siblings Aryan Ashraf Nafi and Tania Ashraf Nazia lie side by side at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, their small bodies covered in bandages.

Nafi, a class 2 student, suffered 95 percent burns, while his sister Nazia, in class 6, had burns covering 80 percent of her body. Both are students at Milestone School and College – and they are now fighting for their lives in hospital beds.

8:52pm

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka today.

In a condolence statement, Tarique said the nation was "overwhelmed with grief" following the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several students and injured many others.

"I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the incident. Words fail me in expressing the sorrow caused by this heart-wrenching accident," he said.

8:45pm

Doctors struggle

Inside the seventh floor of the burn unit at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Dr Zakia Sultana Mitali was working in the thick of the emergency when she paused briefly to speak to this correspondent.

"Many of the burn victims are children. Several have inhalation injuries — their airways are burned. We're doing everything we can," she said.

"But we are under extreme pressure."

Another doctor, requesting anonymity, said, "The number of children is overwhelming. We are struggling to treat them all."

Associate Professor Dr Sayem Al Mansur, who led a four-member medical team in one of the critical wards, added, "One patient in our unit has 100 percent burns. Four others have 90 percent. Five have burns exceeding 80 percent, and several others are over 70 percent."

8:35

Crowds hamper emergency response

Outside the emergency gate at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a different kind of chaos was unfolding.

While some youth volunteers distributed emergency blood donation forms and tried to maintain order, crowds of political activists, spectators, and onlookers had gathered, blocking entrances and slowing down the response.

Law enforcement from the army, police, Rab, and Ansar struggled to control the swelling crowd. Ambulances were delayed. Patients waited.

"Some injured children were delayed from being taken inside because people were crowding the entrance," said a hospital staff member.

Despite the crowd, moments of humanity emerged. Young volunteers formed human chains to keep pathways clear for patients and doctors.

8:40pm

Japan extends sympathies for crash victims

Japan extended deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft.

"Our thoughts are also with the bereaved families, friends and all those who have been injured," said Naoki Takahashi, charge d'affaires ad interim at the Japanese embassy in Dhaka, in a statement.

He said Milestone School and College holds a special significance, having recently collaborated with JICA in conducting the First Peace Flower Essay Contest.

8:20pm

The F7 BGI is a Chinese-manufactured fighter jet and the most advanced version of the F7 series, modelled after the Soviet-era MiG-21.

It is known in China as the Chengdu J7.

8:08pm

The United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) have expressed condolences to the victims and families affected by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara today.

8:02pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed deep shock at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka and offered to extend all possible support and assistance.

Modi, in post on X, said: "Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance."

7:53pm

Chief justice expresses sorrow in Uttara crash tragedy

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today expressed profound grief over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka, which resulted in multiple casualties, including students.

"This incident has caused irreparable loss, not only to the Bangladesh Air Force but also to the innocent students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College," Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said.

7:48pm

Death toll now 20, number of injured rises to 171

The death toll in the Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in the capital rose to 20.

Meanwhile, the number of injured in the incident rose to 171, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The deaths and injured were reported from Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Kurmitola General Hospital, Uttara Crescent Hospital, Uttara Adhunik Hospital, and Lubna General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, Uttara.

7:35pm

A total of 16 rescue personnel, including 14 army members, one police officer, and one firefighter, were injured during rescue operations following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet at Milestone College in Dhaka's Diabari.

They are now receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, according to a notification of the Bangladesh Army.

According to the notification, 14 people were brought dead to CMH, while nine injured civilians remain under medical care.

7:25pm

The Bangladesh Army expressed profound grief over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

The Combined Military Hospital and other relevant agencies are working with utmost sincerity to ensure the best treatment for the injured, according to a notification of Bangladesh Army.

7:15pm

An emergency 24/7 cell has been opened at the Record Office of the Bangladesh Air Force to coordinate the sending of blood donors to various hospitals, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) notification.

People are requested to contact via mobile/WhatsApp at 01769993558.

7:03pm

In an urgent Facebook post, Maruf Orpio, associate professor and head of the Department of Plastic Surgery & Burn at the National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, urged people to not come to the hospital unless strictly necessary.

"The more you come, the more the risk of infection," he said on Facebook.

"We don't need any blood today. Please don't create confusion with wrong information," he said, adding, "We don't transfuse blood in the first 24 hours. Come to donate blood after 8:00am tomorrow. Help us by lessening the crowds."

6:55pm

President Mohammad Shahabuddin has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths and injuries caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F7 BGI training aircraft in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka today.

In a condolence message issued by the Press Information Department, the president prayers for salvation of the departed souls and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

6:30pm

In an effort to avoid a major disaster, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, attempted to steer the FT-7 BGI fighter aircraft away from densely populated areas and toward a sparsely inhabited zone, according to a according to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The aircraft took off at 1:06pm as part of a routine training mission when it encountered a technical malfunction, the specifics of which will be confirmed upon investigation, said the press release.

5:42pm

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, the pilot of the Air Force training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College, has died, confirmed ISPR, bringing the total to 19.

5:22pm

According to Inter Service Public Relations, at least 18 people were killed and 164 others injured in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara today.

The injured and deceased have been taken to different hospitals in the capital.

Of them, 8 of the injured were taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.

At the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, 70 injured were taken, and 2 have died.

Among the injured, 14 were taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka, and 11 of the deceased are at the hospital.

At Kurmitola General Hospital, two of the deceased people were taken.

At Uttara's Lubna General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, 11 injured are being treated, while two of the deceased are there as well.

In Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, 60 injured are being treated, and one person has died.

Finally, at Uttara Crescent Hospital one injured person is being treated.

4:49pm

At least 19 people have died in the Air Force jet crash at the Milestone College campus, according to Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal, director general of Bangladesh Fire Services and Civil Defence.

4:35pm

At least 16 people have died, as Air Force jet crashes into Milestone College campus, said Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, the Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

He added that between 100 and 150 people were injured in the crash as well.

He said the pilot aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

4:33pm

Three platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) have been deployed to Uttara to assist in law enforcement and rescue operations, according to the BGB headquarters.

4:32pm

An emergency hotline has been launched at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara today.

The hotline number is 01949-043697, authorities said.

4:31pm

The government has declared a one-day state mourning day following the crash of Air Force aircraft at Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara.

The mourning day will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday). Following this, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, and educational establishments across the country.

Additionally, flags will be lowered at all government and private buildings, as well as at Bangladeshi missions abroad.

Special prayers will be held in all religious places of worship throughout the country for the injured and deceased.

4:26pm

One car of the metro rail trains departing from Uttara have been reserved to transport those injured in the Milestone College plane crash.

4:12pm

Two more have dead at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

One person has died and 48 burn patients have so far arrived as of 4:20pm at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the devastating plane crash in Uttara, confirmed Dr Abhijit, an official of the institute and nurses working at the institute.

Another student was brought dead to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Prof Bidhan Sarker, head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery at DMC.

The two students are – Tanvir Ahmed, of class eight in Milestone School and College, and Junayet Hasan, of class three.

Another had been declared dead earlier in Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, taking the total to 3.

3:53pm

Fahim Hossain, an eleventh-grade student at Milestone College, witnessed the horrifying moment when the aircraft crashed into his campus this afternoon.

"The jet crashed right in front of my eyes – just 10 feet ahead of me," Fahim told The Daily Star.

"It hit the ground floor of a two-storey building around 1:15pm, where classes for the primary section were taking place."

3:25pm

At least one person was killed and more than 100 injured.

The death was confirmed by Dr Bazlur Rahman, deputy director of Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

"After providing primary treatment, around 60 injured were referred to the burn institute, while 25 with minor injuries are receiving treatment here," he added.

3:20pm

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the casualties caused by the crash.

"I am deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the heartbreaking accident involving a Bangladesh Air Force jet at the Milestone School and College campus," he said in a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.

3:15pm

A total of 18 injured were taken to Lubana General Hospital, a duty doctor of the hospital told Ekhon TV at 3:00pm.

"We have sent 12 to burn institute. Condition of four to five stated to be critical," he said.

2:50pm

More than 30 people were admitted to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said its director Md Nasiruddin.

"We have 30 beds at emergency department. We are sending some of the injured to other department as all the beds at emergency department became occupied already," he said.

Two more injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit, said Resident Surgeon Harunur Rashid.

2:30pm

A physics teacher of Milestone College told The Daily Star that he was standing near the 10-storey college building when the aircraft hit the campus. Shortly after 1:00pm, the plane crashed into the front side of the adjacent three-storey school building, trapping several students, he said.

The college teachers and staff rushed to rescue the students. Members of the army arrived shortly afterwards, followed by firefighters who joined the rescue operation.

The teacher said he himself carried out at least one injured student of the building and also saw several other students and a female teacher with severe burn injuries.

02:15pm

An eyewitness, Saadman Rhuhsin, who works at Friendship & Cooperation Recruitment — an office located near the school — said the jet crashed into the school building.

"Members of the army and fire service rushed to the spot and moved students and guardians to a safe place," he said.

People present there said the army personnel were seen rescuing the injured students in their arms to the rickshaw vans and other vehicles.

01:42pm (Monday, July 21)

A Bangladesh Air Force F7 training aircraft crashed in Dhaka's Uttara this afternoon, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

The aircraft took off at 1:06pm, ISPR said in a text message.

A senior official at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport also confirmed the incident but did not provide immediate details regarding casualties or the cause of the crash.