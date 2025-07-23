Milestone forms committee to determine the exact number of casualties

Air Force members at the Milestone School and College campus the morning after the crash. Photo: Prabir Das/STAR

Milestone School and College has formed a six-member committee to determine the exact number of casualties and prepare a complete list of the dead, injured, and missing following the jet crash on its campus on July 21.

"Many students, teachers, staff, and guardians were affected by the incident. Many were injured and some lost their lives. In order to determine the actual number of dead, injured, and missing, and to prepare a list with their names and addresses, the committee was formed," reads a notice signed by Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam.

The committee, led by the principal, has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

The other members of the committee are: Vice Principal (Administration) Md Masud Alam, Head Teacher Khadija Azhar, Coordinator Lutfunnesa Lopa, guardian representative Moniruzzaman Molla, and two student representatives – Maruf Bin Ziaur Rahman and Tasnim Bhuiyan Protik.

The announcement of the committee came amid protests by students demanding the release of the actual number of victims, as various rumours have already been circulating.

A Bangladesh Air Force F7 aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara, killing at least 32 people, most of them students.